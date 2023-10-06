At Summer League, Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka revealed that he and Darvin Ham had entertained conversations with Anthony Davis about deploying more two-big lineups.

Davis — who shifted between 4 and 5 with the New Orleans Pelicans and early in his Lakers tenure — exclusively played 5 in 2022-23. Davis was dominant as a switchable “centerfield” in Ham's drop system, but the job took its toll. His defensive responsibilities affected the consistency of his scoring output and aggression, particularly in the playoffs.

Historically, the Lakers are superior — longer, more dynamic, spacier — when AD holds down the 5. That'll be his primary gig. He'll start and close at center. The Lakers know this, too, evidenced by their decision to buoy Davis with the lanky, unpolished Jaxson Hayes and offensive-minded Christian Wood, instead of a bulky defender (Hayes and Wood are decent rim protectors).

At Lakers practice on Friday, Ham and Davis shied away from positional designations.

“I see him as a hell of a basketball player,” Ham replied to whether he sees Davis as a 4 or 5.

“Sh*t, who knows?” Davis responded to the same question. “I am a big that plays basketball.”

Davis has seen run at power forward in scrimmages as the Lakers tinker with lineups. Frankly, he sounded relieved — and rusty.

“They were doing a good job, I was confused a lot,” he said about playing with Wood or Hayes. “Just sliding back to the 4 during some possessions, ‘AD run corner!' I'm like, ‘I forgot.'

“It's been good. It feels good to stay out of 100 pick and rolls a game.”

Davis said he's been educating the Lakers on how he “did things” when paired with Julius Randle or DeMarcus Cousins in NOLA.

News and notes:

Ham said Austin Reaves will sit out the Lakers' preseason opener on Saturday at the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are easing Reaves back into game shape following the FIBA World Cup (LeBron James will rest, too). Ham said the Lakers took the “training wheels” off Reaves on Friday after a few days of limited scrimmaging. Reaves lit it up. Ham called his performance “unbelievable.”

“Austin had a hell of a day today,” added AD. “I don’t think he missed a shot, besides the one I contested.”

Davis became the latest Laker to single out Jalen Hood-Schifino.

“Jalen is one that stands out. I said a couple times to players, coaches: ‘He can really play.' He's shifty. Can shoot the basketball. Reads the floor very well. Solid player. Jalen's the player who's stood out the most.”

