The Los Angeles Lakers will take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday night. The team got a key Cam Reddish update prior to tip-off.

The Los Angeles Lakers were scheduled to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a battle of nine-win teams on Wednesday night.

The pre-Turkey Day setting figured to bring out the best in Doncic, LeBron James, and the rest of the Western Conference teams' star players, on a night when the focus was placed squarely on the injury status of Cam Reddish.

James' monster workload was spotlighted recently in regards to the effect it has had on the James and the Lakers. James dropped another GOAT admission that will put Michael Jordan fans on notice after scoring his 39,000th point.

On Wednesday, Lakers Coach Darvin Ham revealed an update on the talented guard Reddish's status a little more than an hour and a half before tip-off.

Darvin Ham says that Cam Reddish aggravated a previous groin injury but that an MRI examination today came back “clean” and that Reddish’s injury is “not as severe” as the team initially worried. He’ll be day to day moving forward. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 23, 2023

“Day-to-day could be a few games missed,” one fan said.

“Wish we had him today for Luka but that's great news,” another reader added on X.

“Still going to be two weeks,” another fan added, speculating as to when the former Duke Blue Devil would be back with Coach Ham's Lakers team.

The Lakers had won three games in a row heading into the matchup with Mark Cuban, Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic's Mavericks team, which had lost two straight.

The Lakers boast a 7-1 home record this season while the Mavericks were 5-3 on the road prior to the matchup.

Doncic ranked 3rd in the league in scoring with an average of 30.6 points while James was 14th with 25.7 points per game.

James was considered questionable prior to the game while Davis was considered probable.