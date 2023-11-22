Lakers star LeBron James dropped a GOAT admission that will catch Michael Jordan's attention after scoring his 39,000th career point

LeBron James reached 39,000 points for his career on Tuesday in the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Utah Jazz. LeBron's accomplishment has led to further discussion about who the greatest player ever is. LeBron believes the title should go to himself based on his latest Instagram post.

“Top 2 and I'm not 2. 1 of 1!” LeBron wrote on Instagram.

Fans who think Michael Jordan is still the GOAT won't love LeBron's post. James' fans were quick to agree with him though.

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate

The GOAT debate is a highly controversial topic in the NBA. There are not many people who fall somewhere in the middle. Most fans, analysts, and even players have strong opinions on the matter.

LeBron James is still performing at a high level though. He is adding more and more accomplishments to his resume despite approaching his 39th birthday. It is incredible what James is doing.

In the end, recency bias is something to consider. There is no question that LeBron is still playing at an elite level. But Jordan has been retired for many years now. He doesn't have the opportunity to go play in the NBA right now.

The NBA GOAT debate won't truly ever be decided. But we will have a better understanding of which player was the best after LeBron retires. Perhaps five years after his retirement, once the recency bias wears off, we can have a legitimate debate about it.

For now, fans should simply enjoy watching LeBron James while they can. Although he isn't all that far away from turning 40-years old, he is not showing any signs of slowing down. So that aforementioned retirement may not be coming for a long while.