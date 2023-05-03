Led by standout performances from their two best players — LeBron James and Anthony Davis — the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on the road in Game 1 of their second-round series by a final score of 117-112. The Lakers now own a 1-0 lead in the series, and it’s up to the Warriors to steal home-court advantage back.

Before the Lakers’ impressive Game 1 victory, Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard hopped on FS1’s show, First Things First, to preview the much-anticipated second-round matchup. And he dropped a hot take on LeBron James’ legacy, per a tweet from First Things First’s official Twitter account:

“LeBron is playing with house money — he’s 38, he’s in his 20th season. His legacy can’t decrease. Except for one instance. … If LeBron loses this series to Steph, it won’t be a big deal. Unless Steph wins it.”

More on the line this series: LeBron or Steph? "LeBron is playing with house money — he's 38, he's in his 20th season. His legacy can't decrease. Except for one instance. … If LeBron loses this series to Steph, it won't be a big deal. Unless Steph wins it." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/fXOa3fl7f2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 2, 2023

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Ohio native struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — James’ 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

The Lakers have a huge Game 2 ahead of them on Thursday. If they can win that game and go up 2-0 in the series with Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles, that would put the Lakers in a prime position to advance to the Western Conference Finals.