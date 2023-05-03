A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors had no answer to Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis in Tuesday night’s Game 1 of their second-round series opener at Chase Center. Davis was easily the best performance in the game, wasting no time to show the Warriors why this could be a long series for the defending champions.

“I thought AD had a great game. Obviously he dominated; he blocked 4 shots, altered some others, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Anthony Davis following the Lakers’ 117-112 win on the road (h/t Mike Trudell). “That’s what this team has been doing now for the last few months. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the league for a reason and he’s a huge part of that.”

The Warriors shot just 40.6 percent from the field, as they barely had success inside the arc. With Anthony Davis protecting the paint and challenging shots, Golden State didn’t bother much trying to get off attempts at the rim. In fact, the Warriors took just 10.4 percent of their total shots at the rim. As a team, the Lakers swatted away a total of 10 shots in the game, with LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt coming up with three and two blocks, respectively.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Davis is a nightmare that will keep Steve Kerr up at night and a problem he’d spend a ton of time trying to solve. With the way Davis is playing, the Lakers should be feeling good about their chances of dethroning the Warriors.

Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday.