Rapper DaBaby showed just how much he loves Lakers star and NBA icon LeBron James in an interview with Shannon Sharpe

There are great athletes, and then there are transcendent ones who you know regardless of your interests and occupation. You might call them icons. LeBron James definitely has his fair share of detractors, but he also has wide-ranging appeal. Rapper DaBaby is one such devout follower who doesn't let his own busy schedule prevent him from cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers star.

While appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast, DaBaby illustrated the depths of his loyalty to James. “I don’t play about [LeBron James]. I’m going where he goes,” he told NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, via ClutchPoints. “If he goes and plays for Russia, I’m trying to learn the language!”

That is one such scenario the Grammy nominee will obviously never have to ponder. Nevertheless, his point is taken. DaBaby is not a Lakers fan; he is a LeBron fan. He is certainly not the first person in the music industry to subscribe to this type of fandom. After all, they call the NBA a player's league for a reason.

DaBaby was born in Cleveland, Ohio but moved to Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of six. So, his heart could easily belong to Michael Jordan or the Hornets. But that does not appear to be the case.

Although bandwagon jumping has long been a fixture of American sports culture, it appears to be especially prominent amongst celebrities. In case he is somehow forced to live up to his word, DaBaby might be interested to know that Russia's VTB United League is in action Sunday morning, starting at 6 a.m. ET.