A lucky fan received the game-worn sleeve of Lakers star LeBron James, with that fan jumping for joy and even screaming his name in delight.

LeBron James, as painful as it may be to admit, is creeping ever so closely to his retirement, making every one of his remaining game in the NBA must-see for fans who would want nothing less than to take his greatness for granted. And James continues to be a dominant presence on the hardwood; on Friday night, in an NBA In-Season Tournament battle against the Portland Trail Blazers, James finished with another stellar stat line of 35 points, five rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 13-22 from the field in a 107-95 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The entire Lakers roster and its raucous fanbase will have to be pleased with this bounce-back performance after a blowout defeat to the Sacramento Kings two nights ago. But there may not be a happier fan at Moda Center on Friday night than the lucky fan who received James' game-worn sleeve.

This kiddos reaction to getting LeBron’s sleeve 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/2pkZuJiD2n — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 18, 2023

The young fan was clearly star-struck as LeBron James passed them by on his way to the locker room. Clearly a fan of the King as evidenced by his choice of outfit, the young kid was jumping in joy, even screaming out James' name in utter euphoria as James went out of shot.

At this point, the clock is ticking on James' career, so opportunities to watch him play live will now come few and far between for fans of his. Thus, getting a souvenir — a game-worn sleeve, no less — from one of the greatest players of all time will stand out as one of that young fan's core memories for the rest of his life.