The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big 116-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, and D'Angelo Russell opened up on the Lakers limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He gets 30 on every team in the league, so for us to come in and just make everything tough on him is the objective… We were all on a string,” D'Angelo Russell said, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 20 points with four assists and seven rebounds, which is good for most players, but he is known for putting up a ton for the Thunder. D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers in scoring, putting up 26 with three assists and six rebounds.
The Thunder got double digit scoring games out of Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Aaron Wiggens, but it just was not enough to come out with the win over the Lakers.
For the Lakers, Anthony Davis put up 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double. LeBron James also had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince scored in the double digits as well.
The rebounding efforts from Anthony Davis and LeBron James proved to be vital in the win.
As a result of beating the Thunder, the Lakers moved to 34-29 overall on the season, and inched closer towards getting into the top six in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns are all within two games of the Lakers now after the win over the Thunder.
Up next for the Lakers is a home game against the Kings on Wednesday. It is a prime chance for Los Angeles to pick up a game on a team they are trying to chase down. It could make the difference between having to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament and going straight to the playoffs.