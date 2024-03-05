Facing off one-on-one against LeBron James can be quite a challenge. Despite his age, his first step and ability to blow by defenders are still insanely good. There are not many options for opposing players once he gets past them even teammates like Anthony Davis find it hard to guard him in practice. Lu Dort was one of these individuals after the Los Angeles Lakers legend got past him en route to a driving lane. But, it would be the move that the Oklahoma City Thunder's defensive specialist pulled off which caught fans off guard.
When LeBron James got out of reach, Lu Dort slapped him on the head which prompted Lakers fans to post their hilarious reactions.
“Lu Dort acting like he saw a bug on LeBron’s head,” a fan said.
Another user even made fun of James' aging hair, “Lu Dort gave no respect to LeBron’s hairline.”
The foul was called on the Thunder's defensive specialist. Before continuing play, the Lakers legend was in some noticeable pain and grabbing his head. After that, it looked like the hit did not bother him anymore. But, more fans continued to make fun of the situation.
One member of the Lakers faithful was wondering what prompted the move, “What did LeBron do to Lu Dort to deserve this?”
Others were more impressed at how James handled the blow, “It’s a miracle LeBron is still standing after that gruesome act of violence from Lu Dort. Amazing resilience.”
All of these memes were made in good fun. Lakers fans even got to enjoy it more after because they had won over the Thunder.
Lakers bring the Thunder back to the ground
It was not the ideal night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He only knocked down five out of his 13 field goal attempts for 20 points. This off night made their chances of winning against the Lakers bleak. James and his squad saw this and quickly took advantage. D'Angelo Russell blazed up by going nine of 18 from the field for 26 points. Anthony Davis backed it up with a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. The King then rounded out the leaders with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He was just two assists short of a triple-double.
This is a great win for the Lakers as they try to get out of the play-in race.