Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro and new Washington Wizards wing Jordan Poole are inextricably linked as 2019 draftees and players who both signed massive contract extensions in the 2022 offseason. Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was a guest on The Pat Bev Pod with Rone, hosted by NBA veteran Patrick Beverley, and he said while he initially thought Herro was better, he came around on Poole as his teammate on the Golden State Warriors.

“Honestly, I didn’t see that,” Russell told his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate. “I didn’t know he was going to be as nice as he was. I remember it was him and Tyler Herro and we were all talking, and I was like, ‘I think Tyler might be better than him.’ And [Draymond Green] was like, ‘Nah, I don’t know JP got some s**t.’”

If you were a NBA GM… who would you start your team with Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/zfjcgXqNod — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 22, 2023

D'Angelo Russell then told Patrick Beverley about how Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and other key Warriors got hurt that season so he, Poole, and Green played a lot together that year. And while the current Lakers player didn’t say whether he ultimately came around on Poole being as good or better than Herro, it sounds like Russell absoultley came to respect the young wing's talent.

The other reason the Jordan Poole vs. Tyler Herro debate is currently raging is that they may both be franchise cornerstones in the future. With Pole traded to the Wizards this offseason, he will definitely get the chance to be next year. And if Herro gets dealt in a Damian Lillard deal to Portland or elsewhere, he could get the same chance soon.