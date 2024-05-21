It has not been the best stretch of months for Lamelo Ball or the Charlotte Hornets. They could not make the NBA Playoffs due to a really terrible regular season run. He also lost key pieces in the rotation like Terry Rozier and PJ Washington due to the NBA Trade Deadline. Now, the 22-year-old will have to do more on the court to get his All-Star status all while having to deal with a lawsuit.

Hornets star faces legal action

Lamelo Ball is getting sued after his behavior during a Hornets event back in the seventh of October, per Joe Bruno of WSOC TV. Apparently, it was Purple and Teal Day for the organization. An 11-year-old fan was waiting for the Hornets star to come out of Spectrum Center so that he could get an autograph. However, the kid did not get any signature and was barely noticed by him at all.

The worst part about this incident involving Lamelo Ball is what happened after. The one-time NBA All-Star sped through the young Hornets fan's foot, effectively breaking it.

Tamaria McRae, the mother of the Hornets fan, outlined her dismay after the incident with Lamelo Ball. It was very evident that the mother of the child was not pleased with the actions of the basketball player. This is why it comes to no one's surprise that they are filing a lawsuit.

“Angell Joseph, my son was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my … give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?'I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something,” she said recalling the sequence of events.

Even the family's lawyer was utterly disappointed with how Ball handled himself.

“This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him,” he added.

This happened way back last year when the Hornets were still trying to stay alive for NBA Playoffs contention. Reportedly, it took a lot of time before the young fan could emotionally and physically recuperate from the night he met his idol. Unfortunately, the Hornets also could not make it to the postseason and now have to deal with the behavior of the NBA All-Star.

What happened to Lamelo Ball?

There was not much the Hornets could do to push for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. They clearly did not have their NBA All-Star and the whole team was in disarray. Some members of the squad were also facing legal troubles throughout the season.

Ball, specifically, could not play because he was plagued by injuries. The Hornets star only played 22 games throughout their regular season campaign. He was then shut down during the latter days of January after suffering an ankle injury. Before going down, he notched 23.9 points while knocking down 43.5% of shots. His dime-dropping expertise also got him eight assists per game this season.

There were bright spots when Ball was healthy. Hopefully, he is able to bounce back and help the young fan en route to a better regular season outing next year.