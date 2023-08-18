The Washington Wizards acquired Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors during the 2023 NBA offseason. Poole is expected to join Kyle Kuzma and help lead Washington during the 2023-24 season. Although some rumors previously stated that Poole is unhappy about joining the Wizards, a recent report from Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports suggests otherwise.

Poole recently attended an event in Los Angeles with some of his Wizards teammates including Kuzma. Robinson reports that Poole was wearing a Washington Nationals hat, and the new Wizards star said he's “already locked in” with his new team.

“I’m already locked in with the District,” Poole said.

Poole also hinted that he's excited to join the Wizards, via Robinson as well.

“I want to really get to know my teammates and be an asset.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Wizards: Jordan Poole ready for a fresh start

Jordan Poole's 2022-23 season was heavily criticized despite the young star not even having that bad of a season, something that Andre Iguodala recently pointed out.

Poole averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game for the Warriors. His shooting efficiency declined from the 2021-22 season, but Poole still played an important role for Golden State.

He's not only receiving a chance to emerge as a true superstar in Washington, but Poole's also getting a fresh start. The Warriors' team chemistry was seemingly disrupted ever since Draymond Green punched Poole prior to the 2022-23 campaign. Poole will finally be able to move on after having to consistently address the altercation this past season.

It would not be surprising to see Jordan Poole make the All-Star team during a breakout year with the Wizards following the Warriors trade. Washington probably won't compete at a high level but Poole will be a player worth keeping an eye on without question.