Devin Booker owns LeBron James' final Los Angeles Lakers jersey with his original jersey number 23 in it. That is until he doesn't.

After transitioning to no. 6 with the Lakers to give way to Anthony Davis, who also wore the same number, James is going back to no. 23 in honor of Bill Russell. To recall, the NBA retired the no. 6 jersey last August 22 following the death of the Hall of Famer and basketball icon. The league allowed players who were already wearing the number to keep it, but LeBron opted to make the change “out of respect” for Russell, his agent Rich Paul said.

While changing numbers isn't something new to LeBron, some fans couldn't help but talk about it. After all, it's worth wondering what was AD's thoughts about it since he had the number before. And then there is also Booker who, as mentioned, was gifted LeBron's final game-worn jersey no. 23 back in 2021 after the Phoenix Suns stunned the Lakers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron gifted his jersey to Devin Booker after Game 6 🤝 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/cbnwWxq8Uf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2021

Devin Booker was definitely the biggest winner of LeBron James' jersey change at the time. It's quite similar to Tom Brady's final touchdown ball in his first retirement. But similar to the Brady case where the ball dropped in significant value after TB12 unretired, the jersey in Book's possession also lost some meaning as LeBron shift back to his old number.

Of course it's unlikely Book cares about that, but that tidbit would have definitely made it a cooler and more historic item.