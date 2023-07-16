Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has decided to change his number back to 23 in honor of the late Bill Russell.

“It’s LeBron’s decision,” his agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.”

It's official. 23 is back. pic.twitter.com/hEqb5rQANk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 16, 2023

The NBA retired Russell's No. 6 last season but allowed players who were already wearing the number to keep it.

The announcement from Paul comes a few hours after a tip from a Lids store that signaled a number change was imminent.

LeBron James could be switching back to #23 👀⬇️ “I was just at the @lids store in the Fox Hills mall and a worker there told me they were informed by corporate to sell all LeBron #6 Lakers jerseys at 30%; off because he will be switching BACK to # 23 ahead of the 2023-24… pic.twitter.com/PefIyqwgRH — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) July 15, 2023

LeBron began his storied NBA career wearing no. 23, then switched to No. 6 when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010, as Jordan's number is retired in South Beach. He went back to No. 23 upon rejoining the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and kept that number through 2021. Since then, LeBron has worn No. 6 for the Lakers.

LeBron recently explained his number choices:

“Why I wear number six — there's multiple reasons. One, because 23 is one of my favorite numbers as well so two times three is six,” he said.

Bronny James was born on Oct. 6, while his other son, Bryce Maximus, was born in June, the sixth month of the year.

Unfortunately for Devin Booker, he will no longer possess the last signed game-worn LeBron No. 23 Lakers jersey.

On Wednesday, LeBron James used his ESPYs speech for best record-breaking performance to officially announce that he would return to the Lakers for his 21st NBA season in 2023-24.