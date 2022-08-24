LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth.

Yes, you read that right, and here are the photos to prove it, straight out of LeBron’s own Instagram feed:

It’s not exactly your typical piece of jewelry, and it is quite understandable why some haters were quick to pounce on The King for his supposed exuberance. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green caught wind of all the negativity surrounding LeBron’s tooth ice, so he decided to clap back at the naysayers on behalf of James (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Do s–t that nobody else does because he’s who nobody else is…. Grammar and all…. insert y’all hate below 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we winning and ain’t nobody having more fun 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” Green wrote.

Draymond Green on LeBron James' IG post 😤 pic.twitter.com/gakIEEXsQc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

As Green implied, LeBron James can do pretty much anything he wants. He’s earned the right to do so. In the meantime, all the haters can just keep on hating all they want. LeBron (and Green) will just continue laughing them off.

Despite being fierce competitors on the basketball court, LeBron and Draymond are actually very close off it. James recently attended Green’s wedding along with Stephen Curry and a few other players from the NBA, and it was clear that they all had a lot of fun.