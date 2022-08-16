Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green celebrated his wedding on Sunday and it was an epic event. LeBron James was one of the guests on Dray’s special day, and apparently, they could not let the moment pass without flexing their championship rings with none other than Stephen Curry.

LeBron posted a photo of himself with the groom and the greatest shooter of all time as the trio put up four fingers each to represent the number of titles they’ve won in the NBA:

That’s an epic flex from three all-time greats. As LeBron James said in his caption, that’s total of “a dozen of them thangs.”

LeBron also shared a series of photos of himself during the event as he thanked Green for the “honor” of being part of Dray’s special day.

Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were also in LeBron’s photos, as well as super agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was also part of the group, and he too shared a handful of snaps on his own Instagram:

It was clearly a joyous occasion and there’s no denying that Green’s guests had a ton of fun. LeBron James was all smiles in the photos and it seemed like a great opportunity for him to bond with some of his biggest rivals off the court.

Best wishes to Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel.