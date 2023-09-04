It was only a matter of time before that slimy Bob Sugar married his way into the top of the sports world. Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss tied the knot with comedian Jay Mohr in an intimate wedding ceremony on Malibu Beach this past Sunday, via TMZ. The two had been publicly dating since 2021 and were engaged last winter.

Mohr is perhaps best known for playing the aforementioned slimy sports agent Bob Sugar in 1996's Jerry Maguire. The writer, actor and stand-up comedian was also a featured cast member of Saturday Night Live in the 1990s and the star of the CBS sitcom, Gary Unmarried.

Buss, who is enjoying an offseason that has earned the Lakers many accolades, was previously in a long-term relationship with legendary coach and much-maligned executive Phil Jackson before getting together with Mohr. The wedding was attended by an estimated 20 friends and family members.

Jeanie Buss' ownership tenure has endured its fair share of turbulence, highlighted by six-straight losing seasons in the 2010s, but has been much steadier since the arrival of LeBron James. She celebrated the franchise's 17th NBA championship in 2020. Fresh off a Western Conference Finals trip, LA is looking to stay in the mix for No. 18 next season.

Fans can see the dramatized and allegedly exaggerated story of the team's rise to basketball excellence and pop culture prominence on HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Buss is admittedly a viewer of the series, which features her early beginnings in the organization under the tutelage of her larger-than-life father, former owner Jerry Buss.

With the Lakers constantly dominating coverage, it can't be easy to separate business from personal life. That did not seem to be a problem for the high-powered executive and her new spouse, though. If Jay Mohr is half as committed to Jeanie as Sugar was to signing Frank “Cush” Cushing, then these crazy kids should be just fine.