The 2023 Los Angeles Lakers free agency signings included seven major deals. From re-signing key restricted and unrestricted free agents to bringing in new talent from other teams, the Lakers were busy this offseason. The dust is now mostly settled on NBA free agency, so let’s take a look at the Lakers' free agency grades for 2023.

G/F Austin Reaves: four years, $53.8 million

The Lakers’ No. 1 free agency priority needed to be re-signing sharpshooter Austin Reaves. In the 2023 NBA playoffs, Reaves became the team’s most important player not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

As a restricted free agent, any team could have given Reaves a poison pill offer sheet that would have cost LA the player or hurt them in the future. No team did, so the Lakers ended up with Reaves for a steal of a price at $12 million per year for four years.

Grade: A+

F Rui Hachimura: three years, $51 million

The other big restricted free agent the Lakers had to deal with in NBA free agency was Rui Hachimura. Re-signing him came with a few more question marks than the Austin Reaves deal.

The big question the Lakers had to answer with Hachimura was, is he the versatile and dangerous 3-and-D big wing he was in the playoffs? Or is he the first-round disappointment he was with the Washington Wizards?

What the Lakers and most fans came up with is that Hachimura is better suited to being a high-level role player than a top-three star on an NBA playoff team. And that’s the type of deal LA got Hachimura on at $17 million for three years, so that’s a win and a solid Lakers free agency grade.

Grade: B+

G D'Angelo Russell: two years, $36 million

D’Angelo Russell isn’t a championship-winning NBA player. That’s what the Lakers knew the first time they got rid of him and what they found out again in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Still, in the end, the Lakers decided that re-signing a (middling) asset was better than letting him go for free, so that’s what they did.

In the end, Russell’s $18 million per season deal is a tradeable contract this year or next, and the volume-shooting guard will eat up minutes and even win a few games in the 2023-24 regular season.

Still, if Russell takes valuable minutes away from rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino — who seems like a better Russell already with more potential — this deal is a major L.

For now, we can’t go higher than average at best.

Grade: C

G Gabe Vincent: three years, $33 million

Getting to the Lakers' free agency signings from other teams, former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent was the team’s big get this offseason. Vincent is a tough, tenacious point guard who fills a need for the Lakers after he helped the Heat make their magical run to the NBA Finals.

The PG is a one-for-one replacement for Dennis Schroder, who the team lost to the Toronto Raptors. He is a better shooter and younger than Schroder but the 2020 undrafted rookie has to prove he can do it more consistently and that the 2023 playoffs weren’t a fluke. Overall, though, it was a good signing from $11 million per.

Grade: B

F/G Cam Reddish: two years, $4.6 million

If Cam Reddish wasn’t repped by Klutch Sports, would he have got a two-year deal from anyone, let alone the Lakers? Reddish has a ton of talent, and the contract commitment is negligible. But he is perpetually unhappy, and he frankly stinks as an NBA shooter. If Reddish fulfills some of his potential, this could be a home run. If not, though, it’s a swing and a miss. So, for now, let’s split the difference with this Lakers free agency grade.

Grade: C+

F Taurean Prince: one year, $4.5 million

Taurean Prince is just the type of low-cost, 3-and-D NBA free agency signing who helps win teams championships. He is a 37.2% career 3-point shooter and can guard almost anyone on the court. Most of the Lakers' free agency signings this offseason helped on the offensive side of the ball, and Prince will, too. However, it’s his defense that is key here and could help LA bring home a title.

Grade: A

C Jaxson Hayes: two years, $4.6 million

Jaxson Hayes is another low-risk, high-reward signing who is still just 23 years old. This is a smart move by the Lakers, bringing in a young player who has the potential to be a rim-protector and an athletic pick-and-roll man. He could become a perfect backup/complement to Anthony Davis, and he’s on a veteran’s minimum deal.

Grade: B+