The writers' and actors' strike affects every fan of entertainment and sports in the world. Despite being controversial in their portrayal of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, HBO's ‘Winning Time' has become one of the beloved on-screen adaptions for some fans. Seeing the mentorship between Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the dramatized beef against Larry Bird's Boston Celtics has been exciting. Although, things are turning for the worst as the author, Jeff Pearlman, outlined.

The new era of streaming and the lack of cable television has worried some producers and authors. Cancelation is always on the horizon as viewers have a ton of content they could watch. The plethora of choices often buries some shows which leads to their inevitable demise. Jeff Pearlman does not want this to happen to Winning Time and HBO. He believes that there is still so much of the Lakers and Celtics' story that they could uncover if given the chance.

Pearlman went to Twitter to ask for fans' support so that they could see the dramatic life of Magic Johnson.

“I'm telling you — the future of “Winning Time” hangs in the balance. We need viewers. The strikes are crippling. Please help spread the word. Season 2 is amazing. But … HBO is big on,” he wrote.

Season 2 has arrived but the show does not seem to be turning in enough revenue to be considered for a third season. It will now be up to viewers if they would like to see what the future holds for the series.