Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and big man Kwame Brown were both number one overall picks in the NBA Draft. However, that’s where the similarities between the two’s playing careers start and end. Brown failed to live up to the hype that comes with being a number-one pick and never averaged more than 10.9 points or 7.4 rebounds in a single season. On the other hand, James is still dominating the league at age 38 and has earned just about every possible NBA accolade, from titles to MVPs.

Still, Brown believes there’s at least one reason why his NBA bust status makes him better off in life than James, per a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast:

“I think it was better being a bust… LeBron can’t do what I do… They take pictures of him everywhere he goes, I was a bust ain’t nobody take pictures of me everywhere I went.”

Kwame Brown, now 40, spent 12 years in the NBA with seven different teams. He holds career averages of 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 607 appearances. Despite being a near seven-footer, Brown was never an efficient scorer for a big, as he shot just 49.2% from the field for his career and 38.7% when he was a rookie.

Considering Brown is long in the tooth, his chances of returning to professional basketball in any capacity are practically zero. Hence, his name will likely forever live in infamy as one of the worst number-one overall picks in the NBA and the history of pro sports.