The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a competitive cross-conference matchup against the Miami Heat. Los Angeles will enter the matchup ranked 10th in the Western Conference standings. LeBron James has made a shocking appearance on Lakers injury report before Wednesday's game.

Lakers could be without LeBron James for Heat matchup

James is listed as questionable for the Miami game with a non-COVID-related illness, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. Hopefully, the illness is not serious and he can make a speedy recovery.

The Lakers veteran has been instrumental in Los Angeles' attack during the 2023-24 season. James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. If he is not able to crack Wednesday night's lineup, LA will have to find a way to replace his production.

James is not the only one on the Lakers' injury report who will miss action against the Heat. Rui Hachimura is listed as out due to his left calf strain.

In addition, D'Angelo Russell (tailbone contusion) is doubtful, while Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise) and Cam Reddish (left groin soreness) are probable. Los Angeles needs its bench players to step up amid the teams' injury woes.

The Heat will go into the matchup hungry for a win. Miami is on a two-game losing streak after dropping their last two contests to the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. The team looks to get Jimmy Butler back into a rhythm after he missed several games with a calf injury.

All in all, will LeBron James be healthy enough to help his team win on Wednesday?