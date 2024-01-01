The Lakers are closely monitoring Rui Hachimura's calf strain

It seems that the Los Angeles Lakers don't have much to celebrate about this New Year's Eve. During the team's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, forward Rui Hachimura went down with a calf strain and was unable to return to action.

While there's no official diagnosis on the severity of the injury, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says there is a “high level” of concern because Hachimura couldn't return to the game, as per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. However, the team won't jump to any conclusions about the forward’s status until further evaluation.

Before leaving the court, Hachimura was able to score four points, get an assist and grab a rebound in eight minutes of play.

Los Angeles was also without D'Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish, who are both recovering from injuries of their own. Additionally, guard Gabe Vincent is out long-term after undergoing surgery on his left knee. With Rui Hachimura added to the team's injury list, the headache just keeps growing for coach Ham.

The Lakers end 2023 on a disappointing loss

It didn't help that the Lakers were blown out by the Pelicans. During the end of the first quarter, Los Angeles trailed by nine, which was already a sign that they had to bring out a sense of urgency heading into the second quarter.

Unfortunately, the bleeding didn't stop there as the Pelicans continued their onslaught, holding a 17-point lead by halftime. New Orleans maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the game, making sure that the Lakers had no chance for a comeback.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points apiece.

For the Lakers, Lebron James scored 34 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves both added 20 points each.

Having lost seven out of their last nine games, the Lakers look to start the new year right and bounce back when they face the Miami Heat on January 3.