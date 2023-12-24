LeBron James knows the Lakers have a big Christmas day contest against the Celtics approaching, but he's not focusing on it just yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to pick up a much-needed 129-120 victory on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and in typical fashion, it was LeBron James leading the way for the Lakers. James dropped 40 points on the night to power Los Angeles to victory, and he quickly turned his attention to Christmas festivities, rather than anything basketball related.

In a game the Lakers were dubbing a “must-win”, it should come as no surprise that James was at the top of his game in this one (40 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 13-20 FGM). With this win in the books, Los Angeles' next game comes against the Boston Celtics on Christmas day, but James noted that he isn't ready to focus on that game yet, and is instead in the holiday spirit with Christmas right around the corner.

“All I care about is tomorrow's day off. I can give a damn about Monday. The only thing I care about Monday right now is my daughter waking up and opening up her gifts. That's it. Please don't even talk to me about Christmas Day right now. Christmas Eve is what I'm looking forward to. I'm ready to get my ass on this couch.” – LeBron James, ESPN

LeBron James is fully in the Christmas spirit

Playing on Christmas day in the NBA is an honor, but it also creates a bit of a conundrum for the folks on the teams who are playing in the games. You would like to spend the holidays with friends and family, but if you are on the road, that isn't really an option. Luckily for James, he gets a home game on Christmas day, so he will get to spend the morning with his family.

Considering all the basketball the Lakers have played this month, James is looking forward to taking a day off and relaxing on Christmas Eve before he turns his attention to the Celtics. James has earned the right to enjoy his Christmas celebrations given his big game against the Thunder, and he will be aiming to put together an encore performance on a national stage when Boston rolls into town.