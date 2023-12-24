LeBron James left Father Time in the dust.

Karl Malone, Robert Parish, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were all great athletes who sprinted away from Father Time until they got caught. But, LeBron James is different. His ability to thrive with the Los Angeles Lakers system has proven how much time he has left in the NBA. He once again just proved his dominance when they went up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder squad.

LeBron James is outsprinting the concept of aging so fast that he notched a record that no one else in NBA History has ever touched. The Lakers legend became the oldest player to notch 40+ points without missing a three-pointer, per StatMuse. This scoring prowess has not been touched by legendary names that have shown their longevity. Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar can only wish to have accomplished the feat in their twilight years.

James put on a show during their tightly-contested win over the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 34 points which was a sign for the Lakers great to blaze up and torch the opposing team. He got 40 points with seven assists to facilitate the Lakers offense. This all mixed well with his seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks for an all-around masterclass.

His scoring outburst did not just happen in a vacuum. The Lakers star made sure that his efforts on the courts were infectious. The result? Six total players were able to surpass double-digit scoring numbers. James is clearly not slowing down nor is he showing signs of it. He might just be getting better along with age.