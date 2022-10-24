LeBron James’ perfect summary of Lakers’ putrid shooting woes

LeBron James is well aware of the Los Angeles Lakers’ shooting woes, but that hasn’t stopped him from being critical of his team’s biggest problem.

After another horrendous showing in their 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, James once again got brutally honest about their inability to shoot from long distance. The Lakers have been historically bad from 3-point range, averaging just 21.2 percent from deep so far. Furthermore, according to Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated and Andscape, the Purple and Gold have the second-worst clip in the 6,100 instances where a team shot at least 100 triples in the first three games of the season.

“We can’t shoot a penny in the ocean,” James admitted regarding the Lakers’ shooting.

While LeBron James did point out that they have been great defensively, the fact remains that they are 0-3 on the season and their prospects to win aren’t looking that good.

Against the Blazers, they made just six out of their 33 attempts from beyond the arc–SIX. That accounted for just an 18.8 percent shooting clip. Had they made at least 35 percent of their shots from that area, the showdown with Portland wouldn’t even be that close.

The Lakers really need shooters, and they cannot expect their current players to transform to great marksmen overnight. As Stephen A. Smith said recently, if you can’t shoot, you can’t shoot.

It remains to be seen if Rob Pelinka and co. will make a move for a shooter among the players on the trade block, but they will have to do something sooner rather than later to address their current predicament.