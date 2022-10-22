Stephen A. Smith drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers after 0-2 start

Veteran sports commentator Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back in his criticisms of the Los Angeles Lakers after the team fell to 0-2 on the season following back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Smith emphasized what everybody else is telling the Lakers amid their early season struggles: their biggest weakness is 3-point shooting, and they need to address it as soon as possible.

The ESPN host pointed out that while the Lakers are playing hard and more athletic compared to the season before, their shooting woes basically hinder them from getting anything going. Even Darvin Ham’s system–which Smith praised for getting out a lot of “energy and zest” from the team–isn’t enough to really put them to title contention.

Stephen A. then warned the Lakers that they are like a ticking time bomb just waiting to explode if no one comes in to take action and defuse the situation.

“LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they’re kicking it out to open shooters y’all, they’re making open shots [and] they’re missing open shots. That is not something you can rectify. If you can’t shoot, you can’t shoot. You better get a deal done, because this is on the verge of a disaster,” Smith said of the Lakers.

Stephen A. isn’t wrong with his assessment. While there is optimism in the Lakers’ locker room after a rather impressive defensive showing against the Clippers, the fact remains that they failed to win. It speaks volumes of how far they are from really becoming title contenders.

The Lakers, of course, are aware of their shortcomings. Nonetheless, it has yet to be seen if Rob Pelinka and the front office will be able to pull off a trade that will address their problems. Plus, the bigger question is when they’ll do it if they have plans to do so.