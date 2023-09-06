Tributes continue to pour in for Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Bryant has been the subject of many honorary awards and recognition after his passing in 2020, and the Lakers star is getting even more love now, this time from several powerhouse college basketball schools.

It was recently announced that several blue-blood basketball schools will be honoring Kobe and Gianna by partnering with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation for the upcoming season. Schools participating in the collaboration include defending NCAA champion UConn, USC, Kentucky, Oregon, Duke, and LSU, per Vanessa Bryant's Instagram.

As part of the partnership, athletes at these schools will wear the Bryants' Nike shoes for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

This is just the latest example of the enduring legacy that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna left on the basketball world. Bryant joined the Lakers in the late 1990s and helped lead the team to five championships over his tenure, ultimately retiring in 2016 following an astonishing 60-point performance in his final game.

Bryant also made his imprint in other forums, including taking home an Academy Award and also participating in several charitable causes both in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

An icon to an entire generation of players, Bryant's death was a shock to the basketball community, and with it came an outpouring of grief and tributes, many of which are still coming in.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation was established to help athletes from underserved communities attain the resources they need to be successful.