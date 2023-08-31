One of the things that made Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant one of the most iconic basketball players of all time was his sheer force of personality. Bryant was the type of player who had an “it's my way or the highway” mindset, and that disposition applied both towards his teammates and opponents. But surely his opponents bore the brunt of that, with Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George sharing yet another hilariously on-brand story that furthers the Black Mamba's legend.

Speaking on his podcast, Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Clippers forward shed more light on one specific incident wherein the Lakers legend injured former Indiana Pacers big man Roy Hibbert after a ferocious collision.

“Kobe [Bryant] had broke Roy Hibbert's nose. You know, Roy was wearing a mask, and it came from that elbow from Kobe. […] [So Hibbert was like], “Kobe, hey yo, you broke my nose man.” Kobe said stone-faced, ‘You should’ve got the f**k out the way then,'” George told one of Kobe Bryant's former teammates, Julius Randle.

Now that is just a characteristic thing for the Lakers great to do. It's either you get on with his program or he gets you out of his way. But apparently Roy Hibbert, in the heat of the moment, thought otherwise.

“It was funny, when he was telling me, he asked Kobe and when he went to Kobe, he was like a little kid, thinking Kobe was gonna be like, ‘Oh my bad, I'm sorry I did that,'” George recalled even further.

What's even funnier is that Roy Hibbert would end up being teammates with Kobe Bryant with the Lakers in 2014, when the Pacers dealt away their longtime defensive anchor after the three-point revolution had begun to take shape and push him out of the league. At the very least, Hibbert knows up close and personal just how legitimate the Mamba Mentality mythos truly was.