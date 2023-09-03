The Los Angeles Dodgers are paying tribute to late LA icon Kobe Bryant. During Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers hosted a “Lakers Night,” with a specific emphasis on Bryant which included many touching tributes and ceremony throughout the evening.

One such tribute was an epic drone show that featured some of Bryant's career highlights, lighting up the night sky above Dodger Stadium.

Just a beautiful Kobe drone show at Dodger Stadium 🥹 (via antonio.ylanan/TT) pic.twitter.com/9K0XlEv5Yq — Overtime (@overtime) September 3, 2023

The unbelievable display was just one of the many ways that the Dodgers honored Bryant throughout the night.

During the singing of the National Anthem, every Los Angeles player could be seen wearing a Bryant jersey, some with the number eight, others with the number 24.

Also, in an especially heartwarming gesture, Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia threw out the ceremonial first pitch to get the evening started.

It was a fitting tribute for Bryant, who cemented himself as a legend in the City of Angels. Bryant joined the Lakers in the late 1990s and quickly helped bring the franchise three championships with the help of Shaquille O'Neal.

Then, in the late 2000s with a whole new roster, Bryant led the Lakers to two more championships, bringing his career total to five. During his career, Bryant established himself not only as an excellent player but also something of a cultural icon, making his imprint on a whole generation of young players.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and several others passed away in a helicopter accident in January 2020, but his legacy is clearly as strong as ever with tributes like this.