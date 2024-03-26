Michael Beasley is a former NBA forward and number two overall pick turned basketball analyst on social media, known for his eye-opening takes on players both past and present. Recently, Beasley took aim at Michael Jordan GOAT (Greatest of All Time) supporters in a rant posted to X that has fans in their feelings.
Meanwhile, Beasley's recent choice for GOAT status, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, is expected to miss Tuesday night's clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin. James recently decided to host a podcast of his own with a former NBA shooting guard, a move he explained in further detail recently.
The information was revealed on Tuesday as Beasley laid into Jordan supporters, accusing them of holding onto Jordan's past glories.
Beasley's Passionate LBJ Rebuttal
Beasley had choice words for Michael Jordan GOAT supporters as he shared his thoughts on LeBron James' outstanding recently accomplishments. He laid into supporters of the former Chicago Bulls guard as he took aim at anyone who dares to choose anyone other than the current Lakers star.
"I feel like people that say Michael Jordan is the GOAT, no disrespect but y'all just holding onto old feelings. [LeBron James] got 40,000 right now… How are you gonna sit there and say he's not the best ever?"
– Michael Beasley
(via @theOGsShow)pic.twitter.com/XB0ar115RZ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2024
Lakers Prepare for Showdown With Bucks
James' Lakers prepared to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night with playoff positioning hanging in the balance. James' Lakers ranked ninth in the Western Conference record wise as of Tuesday afternoon, seemingly on a collision course with a first round play-in game and perhaps a first round matchup with last season's playoff tormentors, the Denver Nuggets.
James has averaged over 25 points per game this season with 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The Ohio-raised small forward has scored 20-plus points in each of his last four games including 40 points against Stephen Curry and Coach Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 16.
The Lakers have been led by Spencer Dinwiddie and Anthony Davis recently, as the team scored 150 points against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. James last won an NBA Championship in 2020 and has four titles over the course of his career, one less than deceased Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and two less than Jordan, who won six titles in six NBA Finals appearances with the Bulls during the 1990s decade.
Beasley did not mention Kobe Bryant in his rant, although many fans believe the Lakers' other legend belongs in the conversation for Greatest of All-Time.
Fans React to Beasley Warning Shot
Fans were in a combative mood on Tuesday as they fired back at Beasley's boast.
“LeBron can't even beat you one-on-one,” one fan said with laughing and crying emojis on X.
“Beasley knows ball…Incoming MJ and Kobe homers leave the tears below,” another fan added.
Another fan pointed out that James has played significantly more years than Jordan, which they believe accounts for the statistical chasm that currently exists.
“Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, LeBron is one of one though,” another fan added succinctly toward the middle of the comments thread.
The Lakers were set to take on the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.