Patrick Beverley has arrived in LA. The veteran combo guard is now finalizing his move to the Los Angeles Lakers following his trade deal from the Utah Jazz.

Pat Bev has taken to Instagram to share a photo inside his new team’s practice facility, and it just feels right (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

New Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is in the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/5LklmBdGmN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 26, 2022

Beverley is getting that first day of school vibes now that he’s joined his new team. He’s quite familiar with the players on the squad, though, as he’s been on the opposing side of the Lakers on more than a few occasions.

Patrick Beverley will also get some help acclimatizing from LeBron James, who according to Pat Bev himself, is someone who he considers a big brother. Beverley and James are very close off the basketball court, despite the fact that this pair have been on their fair share of intense battles on the hardwood. So much so, that it wouldn’t be surprising if LeBron actually put the good word in for Beverley as the Lakers green-lighted his trade with the Jazz.

Last season, Beverley was an integral piece of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ brief playoff run. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals, while also connecting on 1.4 triples per game. The 6-foot-1 combo guard is by no means a star, but the defense and the intensity he brings to the table are a couple of assets that make him so valuable. This is exactly what the Lakers are hoping for come the new season.