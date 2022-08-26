Patrick Beverley has been the stuff of headlines of late after his trade move to the Los Angeles Lakers was confirmed. The three-time All-Defense combo guard isn’t exactly a star, but he’s expected to make a significant impact on the Lakers this coming season.

Beverley’s relationship with LeBron James on the basketball court is well documented. Pat Bev has been known to be a pest against his opponents, and LeBron has been no exception. What might not be common knowledge for most folks, however, is the fact that these two are actually brothers off the court.

An earlier interview of Beverley is currently making its rounds on social media now that he’s linking up with The King in Hollywood. In it, the veteran guard reveals just how close he is to LeBron James:

“A lot of people don’t know, LeBron’s been like a big brother to me,” Beverley said.

Beverley then went on to share how he once called James during the earlier part of his career. Pat Bev was struggling to establish himself in the league, and he thought LeBron would be able to help him out in this respect:

“At that time, I was just a Summer League guy,” Beverley said. “… I called him one day, ‘Hey man, it’s Pat Bev. I got your number from one of your good friends. If there’s anything you could help me (with) on the court, off the court. I’m a sponge. Whether it’s basketball, whether it’s fatherhood. Whatever it is. Just help me. … He told me, ‘I appreciate the call little bro. I got you forever.'”

Beverley also said that LeBron would stay in touch whenever he got cut from a team. They got so close that James even invited him to his own house where Beverley got the chance to get to know LeBron’s family. They have since maintained a close friendship:

“Me and him locked in,” he continued. “He gave me the blueprint to how to stay in the league consecutively over years and years. A lot of my credit, a lot of my success comes from the foundation that he helped lay in the beginning of my career.”

patrick beverley on his relationship with lebron james (2022) pic.twitter.com/t6bJeGYlBT — coach xavier (@thexavierjoseph) August 25, 2022

Given all this, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we later find out that LeBron played some sort of role in Patrick Beverley’s arrival in LA. There’s no denying, however, that what Pat Bev brings to the table makes him a worthwhile pickup for the squad — regardless of his relationship with the Lakers talisman.