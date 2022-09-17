Patrick Beverley is one of those players whom fans hate when he’s on the opposing bench, but love when he’s donning their colors. The Los Angeles Lakers and its fans will certainly be welcoming Beverley’s tenacity and personality despite spending a considerable number of years with intracity rivals Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will surely go to war for his Laker teammates, even for former rival Russell Westbrook, and he’s done so again, this time on Instagram.

Citing a report made by Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Bleacher Report posted an image of Russell Westbrook with a caption stating that new head coach Darvin Ham is strongly considering bringing Westbrook off the bench, and that he will be making “whatever difficult rotation decisions” become necessary. Patrick Beverley, being the league leader in DAWG per 36 minutes, quickly came to the aid of his former foe with a strongly-worded response.

“Yal be reaching bro. S*** is really funny,” Beverley commented on the post made by Bleacher Report.

To say that Westbrook, the 2016-17 NBA MVP, has been a poor fit alongside LeBron James is an understatement. Last season, Westbrook posted the worst numbers of his career since his second year in the league, and his inability to stretch the floor just hasn’t allowed for a smooth transition to a role more focused off the ball. A move to the bench just might be what Westbrook needs to resuscitate his career, as he can dominate the ball and feast on opposing second units.

The Lakers’ addition of Dennis Schroder, who has been on fire during the 2022 Eurobasket, could prove to be the writing on the wall for Russell Westbrook’s tenure in Los Angeles, but if Patrick Beverley is to be believed, the Lakers might give the former MVP and noted triple double king another chance to start in purple and gold. Westbrook, entering his 15th season in the league, will have to make tons of sacrifices and improvements in impacting the game when the ball is not in his hands for him to work alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.