‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance

A special day for basketball in Seattle unfortunately ended in anti-climactic fashion. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum were scheduled to headline the Saturday edition of Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver. It was a busy day, with many fans lining up to watch the event. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to terrible court conditions.

Still, it was a magical one and a half quarter of basketball that had everything you could ask for. LeBron James alley-oop from Jayson Tatum? Check. Heated duel between Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray? Check. We even had a moment where Chet Holmgren tried to UNO reverse card LeBron on a chase-down block attempt.

It’s no wonder, then, that LeBron James is appreciative of the crowd support in Seattle. In one of his signature tweets, the Lakers star praised the raucous audience, and apologized for the abrupt end to the game. He also thanked some of the guys who were in attendance, such as Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas.

SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA 🤯🤯🤯. Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show! 🫡 to @JCrossover @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas. 🙏🏾🤎👊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2022

LeBron James’ CrawsOver appearance didn’t go as smoothly as his first foray into the Pro-Ams this year. Earlier this year, the Lakers star surprised everyone by showing up in the esteemed Drew League. There, he put on a show, teaming up with DeMar DeRozan for an amazing match.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see LeBron back in Seattle next time. If not in a Pro-Am league, perhaps an away NBA game in the city? For now, though, fans will relish LeBron’s short but sweet stint in the courts of Seattle, Washington.