LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in desperate need of a win against their first round playoff rivals, the Denver Nuggets, who went up 2-0 in their series on Monday evening with a game-winning buzzer beater from Jamal Murray. This is of course the second straight season that the Lakers have matched up with Denver in the postseason, and although James has largely played well, the Nuggets have had the edge (to say the least), winning their last ten straight matchups against the Purple and Gold.
Meanwhile at home, James is awaiting the decision of his son Bronny James, who played college basketball at USC this past year but has since both entered the transfer portal and declared for the NFL Draft, rendering what he will actually choose to do with his future a bit unclear at the moment.
One person who can relate to having a high-profile son in the sports world is none other than Colorado football coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, whose son Shedeur is the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes and is regarded as one of the best at his position in the country.
Recently, Sanders took the time to break down why he can relate to the situation and actually feels bad for Bronny James.
“I like Bronny James man. I went to the game when they played here. I felt bad for him because it's a lot on the shorty, and I could see the pressure, I can see it because I got boys man, and I can see it. When he steps out there they want to see the daddy. They ain't checking for Bronny. they want to see the daddy, and Bronny is coming. He may not get there as quick as his father arrived, but he's coming. And one thing about my kids, and you guys have done the same, I've seen this, I told my kids you don't have to be me man but I need you to be the best you,” said Sanders, via the All The Smoke podcast on YouTube.
An important game for the Lakers
In any case, the Lakers are currently gearing up for Game 3 of their series vs the Nuggets, which is slated to tip off on Wednesday evening, this time from the friendly confines of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Of course, the Nuggets haven't had much trouble winning there either, despite the large amounts of noise that the Lakers fans are likely to bring. Success against Denver will start with execution for the Lakers, as in both Game 1 and Game 2, Los Angeles was able to get off to a very strong start before faltering down the stretch, perhaps in part due to the notorious Denver altitude they were dealing with.
Priority number one for the Lakers will be trying to slow down the best player in the NBA in Nikola Jokic, who has continuously victimized Los Angeles over the last couple of years. Game 3 is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.