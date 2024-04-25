One would think that the adversary in an NBA Playoffs clash would be the opponents that the team is facing. While this is still true between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, there have been some internal issues with the squad. After Jamal Murray hit a big shot to sink the LeBron James-led squad to a two-to-zero hole, Anthony Davis went on to blast Darvin Ham. Since then, the two seem to have a relationship that needs mending. It may even look like the situation got worse.
The Lakers organization reportedly did not like when Anthony Davis directed blame at Darvin Ham. To be specific, they felt like going after the head honcho was disappointing for their star big man, via Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT.
“From speaking with people within the Lakers' organization, they were upset and disappointed quite frankly by AD's comments. Publicly going out there and putting his coach out there like that. Particularly because the Lakers had a good enough understanding of the game plan on Monday,” the insider revealed.
The Lakers organization also did not find it particularly helpful when Anthony Davis pointed fingers at Darvin Ham. After going 11 for 12 in his field goal attempts in the first half, the big man then went on to go cold. He only launched one shot in the fourth quarter and still missed it.
The Lakers star and coach exchange sentiments
What did Davis say after they lost to the Nuggets? He outlined that the Lakers looked lost at times during this NBA Playoffs matchup but said that they could figure things out.
“We've shown we're more than capable. We have stretches where we just don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor and those are the ones that have cost us, we have two days to get it right and come ready to win Game 3 on Thursday,” Davis said.
The Lakers had all the opportunities to hang on to their lead in Game 2. They then proceeded to blow it after some schematic mishaps and sloppy execution down the stretch. Ham saw these concerns and heard Davis' comments. All he could do was agree to disagree with one of his star player's sentiments.
“Sometimes the plays don't turn out the way you think they should and the frustration sets in a little bit, but I don't think it's for us not being organized. We pride ourselves on being highly efficient and organized. So I just chalk that up to being frustrated it's an emotional game and the way it ended and all of that. But I would agree to disagree on that one,” he said in response to those comments.
Now, it looks like the Lakers don't have just to fix their woes in terms of sets, rotations, and execution. They have to set egos aside first. A move to compromise if they want to stay in contention for this year's NBA Playoffs. The first thing they need to do is make sure there isn't much bad blood between their big man and coach when they face the Nuggets.