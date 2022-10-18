MLB fans are waiting with bated breath for a weather update on Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The league announced earlier Monday that the contest would begin in a rain delay, with heavy rain forecasted in the Bronx. The MLB and the two teams met at 7 PM Eastern time to discuss the weather and a potential plan for the playoff game.

Lauren Shehadi of MLB Network provided the latest details, which will give Yankees, Guardians and MLB fans hope that the game will be played.

Per Shehadi, the MLB is expecting “1-2 hours of rain” in the Bronx, which has already begun, as noted by many at the ballpark. After the heavy rain, the league is expecting “pockets of rain.” Here’s the real good news, baseball fans.

“The likelihood they get the game in tonight is very good.” That’s a sentence sure to make every Yankees and Guardians fans smile. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds some credence to that statement, as MLB officials “see a window” for the contest to be played.

Of course, the MLB also doesn’t have much of a choice. Game 1 of the American league Championship Series is set to begin on Wednesday night. It certainly wouldn’t be ideal for the winner of the ALDS to have to play a game, get on a plane to Houston that night, then play another nine innings the next day.

The MLB might have to change their plans though, if the weather doesn’t hold up. Stay tuned, baseball fans.