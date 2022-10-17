The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are gearing up for Game 5 on Monday night, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer than the anticipated 7:07 p.m. EST first pitch time. The Yankees announced around 6:30 p.m.EST that the game was set to be delayed due to the weather, with heavy rain forecasted over the Bronx.

Tonight’s ALDS Game 5 game will begin in a delay. The forecast will be reassessed at 7:00 p.m.(ET) and we will provide updates as available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2022

The Yankees announced that the teams will reevaluate the circumstances at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will dish out updates on the pending first pitch as the weather situation develops.

The delay shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as it was discussed by both sides earlier on Monday. The weather has been in the forecast for a while, so the teams had already begun preparing potential solutions. There is even a chance the game would be rescheduled to take place on Tuesday night, with Game 1 of the ALCS slated for Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale were the projected starters for Monday’s game. It’s unclear if that will change with an added day of rest, if Game 5 is indeed postponed until Tuesday.

The situation on the ground in New York doesn’t seem too promising either. With rather heavy-looking clouds floating above Yankee Stadium, a downpour figures to get started at any moment.

With the series tied at 2-2, Game 5 will put an end to one of the Yankees’ or Guardians’ seasons. Fans are anxious enough as it is, but having to wait out the rain will only add to the levels of nervousness in both New York and Cleveland.

Yankees and Guardians fans should be on the lookout for more information regarding the start time of ALDS Game 5.