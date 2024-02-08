The Leafs were not at all happy with this hit.

After dropping their first game out of the All-Star break, the Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column in front of the home crowd on Wednesday night.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart in the third period at Scotiabank Arena, breaking a 3-3 tie to help the Leafs down the Dallas Stars 5-4. One of the stories of the contest was the ongoing battle between Leafs D-man Jake McCabe and Stars forward Mason Marchment, which culminated in a late, questionable hit from Marchment on McCabe.

that's a late hit on McCabe pic.twitter.com/maEVOrXU3J — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 8, 2024

Marchment seemed to catch McCabe with a late blindside check that should have been penalized but was not called by the referees. And the Leafs were not at all pleased, despite the victory.

Mason Marchment should have been penalized

“I mean, that was obviously a dirty play. The puck wasn’t even there. So, kind of upset about that non-call,” Nylander told TSN's Mark Masters after scoring two goals and an assist on Wednesday.

“I don’t know, man,” echoed Marner. “That’s one that’s a little bit kind of mind boggling that it doesn’t get caught. Our bench does a good job of staying in the moment, realizing there’s another opportunity to go out there and do something. But, same time, not forcing it. That was one of those moments.”

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was also shocked there wasn't a penalty on the play.

“I see a vulnerable player that’s targeted and I got to think that’s the type of hit they do not want to see in the game,” Keefe asserted. “The guy’s bleeding everywhere, needs stitches. I’m sure they’re going to look at it.”

It will be interesting to see if the NHL Department of Player Safety will review the hit, especially as there was no call.

“Each game is going to present its own challenges,” explained superstar Auston Matthews after adding an assist of his own. “There’s going to be different momentum swings out there. We try to stay focused and present.”

The Maple Leafs will next head to Canada's capital to play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Now 26-15-8 and back in third place in the Atlantic Division after a Tampa Bay Lightning loss, the work continues this weekend.