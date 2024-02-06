The Maple Leafs continue their post-All-Star break homestand as we continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their post-All-Star break homestand as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Stars enter Tuesday night sitting at 30-13-6 on the year, second in the Central Division. The Stars will be playing their first post-All-Star break game on Tuesday night as they visit the Buffalo Sabres, before traveling to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Still, they entered the break riding high. The Stars had won seven of their last ten games before the break, inlcuding the last three in a row. They have been playing close games as of late. In their last four games, they went to overtime in three of them, with the other being a one-goal win in regulation.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 25-15-8 on the year and just played their first game after the All-Star break. Last time out they played the New York Islanders. Mathew Barzal opened the scoring as the Islanders took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Less than a minute into the second period, Mitchell Marner scores to make it 1-1, but two minutes later, the Islanders would take back the lead. In the third, John Tavares scored on the power play to tie the game. Still, the Islanders would score with just over two minutes left in the game and go on to win 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Maple Leafs Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +100

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Stars vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: All statistics are before the Star's game against the Buffalo Sabres on February 5th.

The Stars sit third in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.69 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 22 goals on the season and 25 assists, giving him a total of 47 points, good for second on the team this year. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has five goals and eight assists on the power play while having three goals and an assist short-handed. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson leads the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 33 assists on the year good for 50 total points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with five goals and 12 assists.

Further, Joe Pavelski has been solid, sitting tied for second on the team in goals. He has 19 goals on the year, with 24 assists, sitting with 43 points. Pavelski also has nine power-play goals this year, while adding four assists on the man advantage. Still, Pavelski sits fourth on the team in points with 43, while Matt Duchene sits right in front of him. Duchene comes into the game with 17 goals on the year, but also with 28 assists, giving him 45 total points.

The Stars are 13th in the NHL on the power play with a 22.6 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been great on the penalty kill, sitting with an 82.9 percent success rate when man down this year, good for seventh in the NHL.

With Jake Oettinger projected to get the start on Tuesday night, Scott Wedgewood would be in goal for this one. Wedgewood is 13-4-4 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. In January, Wedgewood was solid, but not great. He has a 3.13 goals against average and a .882 save percentage while going 2-2-2 on the month.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs come into the game ninth in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 3.42 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 40 goals on the year, while he has also added 19 assists. That places Matthews second on the team in points with 59. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with ten goals and six assists in those situations. Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 29 assists, good for 62 points on the year. Like Matthews, he has been solid on the power play, coming away with six goals and 17 assists on the power play. Further, he has two goals and an assist short-handed.

Mitchell Marner sits third on the team in points while sitting third in goals and third in assists. He comes into the game with 21 goals on the year and 33 assists. Six of the goals and 11 of the assets are on the power play this year. Further, the Maple Leafs get a lot of help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Morgan Rielly comes into the game with seven goals on the year, while also sitting second on the team with 34 assists. That gives him 41 total points on the year, with 15 on the power play. He has just one goal on the power play but does have 14 assists.

The Maple Leafs are eighth in the NHL on the power play, sitting with a 25.0 percent success rate when up a man. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill this year, coming in with just a 77.8 percent success rate.

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Ilya Samsonov in this game in the net. He is 8-4-6 on the year with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. He made the start against the Islanders, allowing three goals on 19 shots, good for a .897 save percentage. That was his worst start since January 14th. In the other three starts, he allowed just three goals on 75 shots.

Final Stars-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

While the Stars will be playing back-to-back games, they have the better goaltending situation overall, regardless of who is in the net. Ilya Samsonov has struggled this year for the Maple Leafs, and while he did end January strong, he has not been consistent this year. Both Scott Wedgewood and Jake Oettinger have been good for the Stars. Still, the difference in this game is going to come on the power play. The Stars have a solid power-play unit, and the Maple Leafs struggle against that. The odd-man situations should be enough to put the Stars over the top and get them the win.

Final Stars-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (+100)