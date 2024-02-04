Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews earned MVP honors at the NHL All-Star Game.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews led Team Matthews to victory at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. Four Toronto players played on the winning team, but Matthews shined brightest. He earned All-Star Game MVP honors for his performances across his team's two games.

Following the game, Matthews spoke about his approach to the event. “We wanted to win, for sure,” the Maple Leafs star told NHL.com. “Talking in the locker room, I don’t think there was much messing around. Everybody was pretty much on the same page, to try to go out there, put in a pretty good effort and try to come out with a good result.”

Matthews scored twice in the final to help his team win. Furthermore, he added an assist in the final game. Team Matthews won $1 million as a result of winning the tournament, and will split that amount among the members of the team.

Auston Matthews makes an impact on Team Matthews at NHL All-Star Game

Matthews told the media he wanted to win this tournament, and those around him could see it. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who led Team Matthews behind the bench, said as much after the game.

“You could tell [he wanted it],” Montgomery said of the Maple Leafs star, via NHL.com. “I noticed him and [William] Nylander too talking about backchecking. I didn’t expect that.”

Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller is a close friend of Matthews. He mentioned how much work Matthews puts in during the summer months, and how his efforts on Saturday were no different than any other game.

“I’ve said it before, but I’ve never seen him go through the motions or take a rep off. Everything is gamelike and you can tell. I’ve learned from him, for sure,” Keller said of the Maple Leafs star, via NHL.com.

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs return to action on Monday when they take on the New York Islanders. Toronto is looking to gain ground in the Atlantic Division, though the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning are legit playoff competitors. Let's see how the second half of the season goes for Matthews and his team.