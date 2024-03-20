The League of Legends 14.6 Patch Notes is here, bringing in buffs to a lot of champions, restricting some early item combinations, and a pretty big change to Galio.
League of Legends 14.6 Patch Notes
The Rotating Game Mode for this patch is One For All, which goes live on March 20, 2024 16:00 UTC for EU West, EU North, RU, and TR. Everyone else is getting the gamemode three hours later.
Champion Changes in League of Legends 14.6
Briar
Q – Head Rush
- Ward Watch: Q can now jump to wards.
W – Blood Frenzy
- Bonus Attack Speed: 55/70/85/100/115% >>> 54/68/82/96/110%
W – Snack Attack
- Healing Based on Damage Dealt: 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 24/28/32/36/40%
R – Certain Death
- Damage: 150/300/450 (+50% bonus AD) (+120% AP) >>> 150/250/350 (+50% bonus AD) (+120% AP)
Cho'Gath
W – Feral Scream
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
E – Vorpal Spikes
- Damage per Spike: 22/34/46/58/70 (+3% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health) >>> 22/37/52/67/82 (+3% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health)
Diana
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.694
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.25% >>> 2%
Passive – Moonsilver Blade
- Bonus Attack Speed: 15-39.96% (scaling every 3 levels) >>> 15-35% (scaling linearly) (Note: Added scaling past level 18 for alternate game modes.)
- Empowered Bonus Attack Speed: tripled for 3 seconds >>> tripled for 5 seconds (Note: this tooltip is bugged and will not reflect the change until the next patch.)
Galio
Passive – Colossal Smash
- Magic Damage: 15-200 (based on level) (+100% AD) (+50% AP) (+60% bonus magic resistance) >>> 15-115 (based on level) (+100% AD) (+40% AP) (+60% bonus magic resistance)
- New: Hitting enemy champions or Epic monsters with abilities reduces this cooldown by 3 seconds, once per cast.
- New: Colossal Smash now triggers spell effects.
- New: Galio now gains 40% attack speed while his passive is available.
- Removed: Colossal Smash is no longer affected by Ability Haste.
Q – Winds of War
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+75% AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+70% AP)
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 >>> 12/10.75/9.5/8.25/7 seconds
W – Shield of Durand
- Magic Damage Reduction: 25/30/35/40/45% (+5% per 100 AP) (+12% per 100 bonus magic resistance) >>> 20/25/30/35/40% (+4% per 100 AP) (+8% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+ 1% per 100 bonus health)
- Minimum Magic Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+30% AP) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+30% AP)
E – Justice Punch
- Magic Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+90% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+90% AP)
- Reduced Damage to Non-Champions: 50% >>> 20%
Bugfixes
- Galio's passive now correctly executes minions when using the support item.
Gragas
Base Stats
- Base Health: 670 >>> 640
Q – Barrel Roll
- Mana Cost: 80/75/70/65/60 >>> 80 at all ranks
Karma
Base Stats
- Mana Growth: 50 >>> 40
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.5 >>> 0.8
Passive – Gathering Fire
- Cooldown Refund: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
Q – Inner Flame
- Mana Cost: 45 >>> 40/50/60/70/80
R – Mantra
- Cooldown: 40/37/34/31 >>> 40/38/36/34 seconds
- R+E Defiance Bonus Shield: 25/75/125/175 (+45% AP) >>> 50/90/130/170 (+45% AP)
Kayn
Q – Reaping Slash
- Darkin – Damage per Hit: 65% Total AD + 5 (+3.5% bonus AD)% target's maximum health >>> 65% Total AD + 6 (+3.5% bonus AD)% target's maximum health
- newReaping Slash's animation now locks Kayn out of using item actives.
R – Umbral Trespass
- Damage: 150/250/350 (+175% Bonus AD) >>> 150/250/350 (+150% Bonus AD) (Note: This does not affect Darkin form ultimate damage.)
Ornn
E – Searing Charge
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds
Rek'Sai
W – Burrow
- Bugfix: Attacks should now always damage and knock up the primary target when right-clicking, even with enhanced range via Milio or Rapid Firecannon. This was also partially fixed in a micropatch during 14.5.
R – Void Rush
- QoL Update: R can now be queued up from outside of cast range, prompting Rek'Sai to walk into range to cast the spell
- Bugfix: Fixed a bug where if Rek'Sai was stunned on the very next frame after casting R, it would fail
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Mist Wraith Spawn Rate on Minion Kill: 8.333% >>> 2.8%
Shen
Passive – Ki Barrier
- Cooldown Refund: 4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 (levels 1/6/9/12/14/16/17/18) >>> 4-7.5 (linear level scaling) (Note: This is a buff from levels 2-17 and is most pronounced at levels 8-16.)
Sion
Q – Decimating Smash
- Minimum Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+45/52.5/60/67.5/75% total AD) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+40/50/60/70/80% total AD)
- Maximum Damage: 90/155/220/285/350 (+135/157.5/180/202.5/225% Total AD) >>> 90/155/220/285/350 (+120/150/180/210/240% Total AD)
W – Soul Furnace
- Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) >>> 60/75/90/105/120 (+8/10/12/14/16% maximum health)
Smolder
Q – Super Scorcher Breath
- Execute Threshold: 2% (+0.025 % per stack) >>> 6.5% (Note: This started at 7.625% at 225 stacks.)
- Execute Conditions: Smolder only checks to execute units after Smolder's damage, meaning it will no longer execute off of allies' damage.
W – ACHOOO!
- Missile Radius: 125 >>> 115
E – Flap, Flap, Flap
- Movement Speed: 100% >>> 75%
Tryndamere
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.9% >>> 3.4%
Volibear
Q – Thundering Smash
- Bonus Movement Speed: 12/17/22/27/32% >>> 12/16/20/24/28% (Note: This is doubled when moving towards visible enemy champions.)
R – Stormbringer
- Cooldown: 130/115/100 >>> 140/120/100 seconds
Item Changes in League of Legends 14.6
Infinity Edge
- Critical Strike Damage: 40% >>> 50%
Navori Quickblades
- Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Caulfield's Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 725 gold >>> B.F. Sword + Caulfield's Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 300 gold (Note: Total cost unchanged.)
- Attack Damage: 60 >>> 65
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Armor Penetration: 30% >>> 35%
Mortal Reminder
- Armor Penetration: 30% >>> 35%
Doran's Items
- One at a Time: Doran's Blade, Doran's Ring, and Doran's Shield may no longer be purchased if World Atlas or Runic Compass is already in the player's inventory. This also applies to the Mosstomper, Gustwalker, and Scorchclaw starting jungle items. Growing your jungle pet all the way and upgrading your support item to its final form removes this restriction.
Support Item Changes
World Atlas
- Gold per Minion Kill: 20 >>> 15
- Gold on Damage to Champions (Melee): 30 >>> 22
- Gold on Damage to Champions (Ranged): 28 >>> 20
- Gold Required for Upgrade: 500 >>> 400
- New: World Atlas is no longer able to be built if Doran's Blade, Doran's Ring, or Doran's Shield are in the player's inventory.
Runic Compass
- Gold per Minion Kill: 28 >>> 20
- Gold on Damage to Champions (Melee): 34 >>> 24
- Gold on Damage to Champions (Ranged): 32 >>> 22
- Gold Required for Upgrade: 1000 >>> 800
- New: Runic Compass is no longer able to be built if Doran's Blade, Doran's Ring, or Doran's Shield are in the player's inventory.
Solstice Sleigh
- Bonus Movement Speed: 25% for 3 seconds >>> 20% for 2.5 seconds (Note: Bonus health duration also decreased to 2.5 seconds.)
Epic Item Changes
Bami's Cinder
- Immolation Damage: 12 (+1% bonus health) >>> 13 (+0.5% bonus health)
Caulfield's Warhammer
- Attack Damage: 25 >>> 20
Fiendish Codex
- Ability Power: 35 >>> 25
Glacial Buckler
- Item Recipe: Cloth Armor + Sapphire Crystal + 250 gold >>> Cloth Armor + Glowing Mote + Sapphire Crystal + 50 gold
- Total Cost: 900 >>> 950 gold
Haunting Guise
- Ability Power: 35 >>> 30
Hearthbound Axe
- Attack Damage: 20 >>> 15
- Total Cost: 1200 >>> 1150 gold
Hextech Alternator
- Ability Power: 50 >>> 45
Kircheis Shard
- Energize Bonus Damage: 60 >>> 50
Serrated Dirk
- Attack Damage: 25 >>> 20
Spectre's Cowl
- Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Null Magic Mantle + 400g >>> Ruby Crystal + Rejuvenation Bead + Null Magic Mantle + 100g
- Health: 250 >>> 200
- Removed: Unique Passive Incorporeal – Gain 150% base health regen for up to 10 seconds upon taking damage from a champion
- New: 100% Base Health Regen
Steel Sigil
- Item Recipe: Cloth Armor + Long Sword >>> Cloth Armor + Cloth Armor + Long Sword
The Brutalizer
- Lethality: 8 >>> 5
Tunneler
- Total Cost: 1100 gold >>> 1150 gold
Verdant Barrier
- Total Cost: 1800 gold >>> 1700 gold
Voidgrub Changes
- Voidgrub Death Buff: On death, remaining Voidgrubs receive a 25% maximum and missing health shield that decays over 10 seconds >>> On death, remaining Voidgrubs receive a 30% maximum and missing health heal that decays over 10 seconds. Any excess healing temporarily increases their maximum health.
- The Voidgrub buff VFX will now stay throughout the entire duration of the buff.
ARAM Changes
Buffs
- Alistar: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%
- Diana: Damage Taken: 100% >>> 95%
- Lillia: Damage Dealt: 90% >>> 95%
- Ornn: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%
- Twisted Fate: Damage Dealt: 95% >>> 100%
Adjustments
- Janna: Q Cooldown: 14 >>> 16 seconds; Shielding Done: 90% >>> 95%
- Ziggs: W Tower Execute: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% >>> 12.5/15/17.5/20/22.5% of tower's maximum health; Passive Damage to Structures: 250% >>> 150%; Damage Dealt: 80% >>> 85%
Bugfixes and QoL Changes
- Fixed an issue where Vandal Gragas Drunken Rage (W) animation could override other abilities’ animations.
- Fixed a bug that caused Rift Herald to charge towards the bottom left of the map by default. Rift Herald and Hexgates will now automatically move you toward the direction your cursor is hovering without needing to right click.
- Fixed a bug that caused remakes to count towards reducing players’ Ranked Restrictions
- Fixed a bug that caused Volibear’s W to be able to apply a mark and heal through Jax’s Counter Strike.
- Fixed a bug that caused Diana’s E to sometimes not reset.
- Fixed a bug that caused Diana's initial W shield to last 1 second shorter than intended.
- Fixed a bug that caused Vayne’s Q animation, when used during her R, to stutter under specific circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that caused Cloud and Ocean Soul to not persist through revival effects like Guardian Angel, Zac’s Passive, or Zilean’s R.
- Fixed a bug that caused Urgot’s W to not apply spell effects.
- Fixed a bug that caused Twisted Fate to cancel a recall or Hexgate channel if he locked in a card during his W shuffle.
- Fixed a bug that caused Rengar’s Q to not apply spell effects when leaping from a bush.
- Fixed a bug that caused Shyvana’s Q to consume 2 stacks of Hail of Blades.
- Fixed a bug that caused Chemtech terrain plants to sometimes spawn on top of one another.
- Fixed a bug that caused Scrying Orb’s placement SFX to be audible while in the Fog of War.
- Fixed a bug that caused Azir to sometimes freeze during his E + Q combo animation.
- Fixed a bug that caused Neeko to retain a red health bar when viewed by an enemy Ivern if she was disguised as a monster.
- Fixed a bug where Worlds 2018 Kha'Zix’s Evolved Void Assault (R) textures were not changing after evolving the ability.
- Restored Drunken Rage (W) overlay for Santa Gragas. Ho ho ho!
League of Legends 14.6 is now live on all servers. The League of Legends 14.6 Patch Notes can be viewed here.