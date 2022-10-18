Editorials
League of Legends Patch 12.20 Notes – Aatrox Finally Nerfed
League of Legends Patch 12.20 brings a lot of buffs, primarily to junglers and some solo-lane fighters. Nerfs to dominating champs like Aatrox also ship.
League of Legends Patch 12.20 Notes
Champion Changes
Aatrox
- Passive – Deathbringer Stance
- Heal: 100% of post-mitigation damage >>> 80% of post-mitigation damage
Akshan
- E – Heroic Swing
- Swing Duration: 3 seconds >>> infinite
- Bugfix: Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.
Blitzcrank
- Base Stats
- Base AD: 62 >>> 60
- Base Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.625
- Passive – Mana Barrier
- Shield Amount: 30% of maximum mana >>> 15-45% of maximum mana (levels 1-18)
- W – Overdrive
- Damage to Monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) >>> 60-220 (levels 1-18) (note: no longer scales linearly, scaling is as follows: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220)
- E – Power Fist
- Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) >>> 175% total AD (+ 25% AP)
- Damage to Non-Champions: unchanged
- NEW: Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them
Elise
- Q – Neurotoxin
- Cast Range: 625 >>> 575
- Range Detection: Edge of Elise to center of target’s hitbox >>> center of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox
Evelynn
- Q – Hate Spike
- Bonus Magic Damage to Marked Targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25% AP) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP)
- W – Allure
- Charm Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds >>> 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
Gwen
- Q – Snip Snip!
- Damage per Snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% AP)
- Final Snip Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)
Jayce
- W – Lightning Field
- Mana Restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 >>> 10/12/14/16/18/20
- R – Transform: Mercury Hammer
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 5/15/25/35 >>> 5/15/25/35 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)
Kennen
- E – Lightning Rush
- NEW: After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit
Maokai
- Passive – Sap Magic
- Healing Based on Maximum Health: + 4.5% – 12% (based on level) maximum health >>> + 4% – 10% (based on level) maximum health (note: maximum health ratio will now be 4%, 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, 9%, 10% at levels 1, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17)
- R – Nature’s Grasp
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 >>> 120/110/100
Rammus
- W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Self Slow: 30% >>> 0% (Removed)
- R – Soaring Slam
- Dash Speed: 105% of Move Speed >>> 110% of Move Speed
Sett
- Base Stats
- Magic Resist: 32 >>> 28
- Passive – Pit Grit
- Health Regeneration per 5% of Missing Health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 >>> 0.15/0.5/1/2
- Right Punch AD Ratio: 50% bonus AD >>> 55% bonus AD
Wukong
- R – Cyclone
- Physical Damage per Cast: 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 220% AD) >>> 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 275% AD)
Ziggs
- Q – Bouncing Bomb
- Magic Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+ 65% AP) >>> 95/145/195/245/295 (+ 65% AP)
Item Changes
Demonic Embrace
- Health: 450 >>> 350
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 70
- Ranged Burn Damage per Tick: 1% maximum health >>> 0.8% maximum health
Frozen Heart
- Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2700
- Combine Cost: 600 >>> 800
- Armor: 80 >>> 90
- Rock Solid Damage Reduction: 7 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health) >>> 5 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health)
Mortal Reminder
- Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2600
- Attack Damage: 25 >>> 35
- Attack Speed: 25% >>> 20%
Sterak’s Gage
- The Claws that Catch bonus AD: 45% base AD >>> 50% base AD
- Lifeline Shield Amount: 75% Bonus Health decaying over 3.75 seconds >>> 80% Bonus Health decaying over 4.5 seconds
Rune Changes
Lethal Tempo
- Bonus Auto Attack Range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged >>> 50 for melee and ranged champions
QoL updates and Bugfixes
- Searching for a champion by typing their name in champion select will automatically clear any currently selected role filters
- Fixed a bug that was causing HP bar visual issues on champions like Kled or Galio to only show the top half of the bonus/shielded health
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gragas’ ultimate airborne effect to last for a shorter duration than intended
- Fixed a bugged interaction with Fiora’s W and Darius’ Passive that caused the bleed to deal 1 true damage at the end of the duration of Fiora’s W despite being properly parried
- Fixed a bug that caused Syndra to not gain Splinters of Wrath when getting minion credit from an ally’s support item
- Fixed a bug that was causing Viego’s empowered auto attacks to be audible from the Fog of War
- Fixed a bug that was causing players to not receive the “Wave Goodbye” challenge after killing 20 minions within 3 seconds
- Fix a bug that was causing “The Jukes” Challenge to not progress when dodging 5 skillshots quickly
- Fixed a bug that was causing “The Disrespect” Challenge to behave incorrectly when players used champions with clone abilities
- Fixed a bug that was causing Rekindled Eternals’ personal best appear as locked when it was hovered over
- Fixed a bug that was causing Mythic Item borders to appear on other items if the items were moved around within players’ inventories
- Fixed a bug where clicking on the “X” button while search is open in the shop would only close the search function and not the entire shop interface
- Updated the Challenges token menu to sort correctly by rarity under the Identity Customization menu when using filters
- Updated the Challenges title menu to sort correctly by time earned under the Identity Customization menu when using filters
Skins
The Bewitching skinline composed of Bewitching Batnivia, Bewitching Cassiopeia, Bewitching LeBlanc, Bewitching Neeko, and Bewitching Senna will all be available on October 20, 2022.