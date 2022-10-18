League of Legends Patch 12.20 Notes – Aatrox Finally Nerfed

League of Legends Patch 12.20 brings a lot of buffs, primarily to junglers and some solo-lane fighters. Nerfs to dominating champs like Aatrox also ship.

League of Legends Patch 12.20 Notes

Champion Changes

Aatrox

Passive – Deathbringer Stance Heal: 100% of post-mitigation damage >>> 80% of post-mitigation damage



Akshan

E – Heroic Swing Swing Duration: 3 seconds >>> infinite Bugfix: Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.



Blitzcrank

Base Stats Base AD: 62 >>> 60 Base Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.625

Passive – Mana Barrier Shield Amount: 30% of maximum mana >>> 15-45% of maximum mana (levels 1-18)

W – Overdrive Damage to Monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) >>> 60-220 (levels 1-18) (note: no longer scales linearly, scaling is as follows: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220)

E – Power Fist Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) >>> 175% total AD (+ 25% AP) Damage to Non-Champions: unchanged NEW: Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them



Elise

Q – Neurotoxin Cast Range: 625 >>> 575 Range Detection: Edge of Elise to center of target’s hitbox >>> center of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox



Evelynn

Q – Hate Spike Bonus Magic Damage to Marked Targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25% AP) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP)

W – Allure Charm Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds >>> 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds



Gwen

Q – Snip Snip! Damage per Snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% AP) Final Snip Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)



Jayce

W – Lightning Field Mana Restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 >>> 10/12/14/16/18/20

R – Transform: Mercury Hammer Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 5/15/25/35 >>> 5/15/25/35 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)



Kennen

E – Lightning Rush NEW: After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit



Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic Healing Based on Maximum Health: + 4.5% – 12% (based on level) maximum health >>> + 4% – 10% (based on level) maximum health (note: maximum health ratio will now be 4%, 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, 9%, 10% at levels 1, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17)

R – Nature’s Grasp Cooldown: 120/100/80 >>> 120/110/100



Rammus

W – Defensive Ball Curl Self Slow: 30% >>> 0% (Removed)

R – Soaring Slam Dash Speed: 105% of Move Speed >>> 110% of Move Speed



Sett

Base Stats Magic Resist: 32 >>> 28

Passive – Pit Grit Health Regeneration per 5% of Missing Health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 >>> 0.15/0.5/1/2 Right Punch AD Ratio: 50% bonus AD >>> 55% bonus AD



Wukong

R – Cyclone Physical Damage per Cast: 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 220% AD) >>> 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 275% AD)



Ziggs

Q – Bouncing Bomb Magic Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+ 65% AP) >>> 95/145/195/245/295 (+ 65% AP)



Item Changes

Demonic Embrace

Health: 450 >>> 350

Ability Power: 60 >>> 70

Ranged Burn Damage per Tick: 1% maximum health >>> 0.8% maximum health

Frozen Heart

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2700

Combine Cost: 600 >>> 800

Armor: 80 >>> 90

Rock Solid Damage Reduction: 7 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health) >>> 5 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health)

Mortal Reminder

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2600

Attack Damage: 25 >>> 35

Attack Speed: 25% >>> 20%

Sterak’s Gage

The Claws that Catch bonus AD: 45% base AD >>> 50% base AD

Lifeline Shield Amount: 75% Bonus Health decaying over 3.75 seconds >>> 80% Bonus Health decaying over 4.5 seconds

Rune Changes

Lethal Tempo

Bonus Auto Attack Range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged >>> 50 for melee and ranged champions

QoL updates and Bugfixes

Searching for a champion by typing their name in champion select will automatically clear any currently selected role filters

Fixed a bug that was causing HP bar visual issues on champions like Kled or Galio to only show the top half of the bonus/shielded health

Fixed a bug that was causing Gragas’ ultimate airborne effect to last for a shorter duration than intended

Fixed a bugged interaction with Fiora’s W and Darius’ Passive that caused the bleed to deal 1 true damage at the end of the duration of Fiora’s W despite being properly parried

Fixed a bug that caused Syndra to not gain Splinters of Wrath when getting minion credit from an ally’s support item

Fixed a bug that was causing Viego’s empowered auto attacks to be audible from the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that was causing players to not receive the “Wave Goodbye” challenge after killing 20 minions within 3 seconds

Fix a bug that was causing “The Jukes” Challenge to not progress when dodging 5 skillshots quickly

Fixed a bug that was causing “The Disrespect” Challenge to behave incorrectly when players used champions with clone abilities

Fixed a bug that was causing Rekindled Eternals’ personal best appear as locked when it was hovered over

Fixed a bug that was causing Mythic Item borders to appear on other items if the items were moved around within players’ inventories

Fixed a bug where clicking on the “X” button while search is open in the shop would only close the search function and not the entire shop interface

Updated the Challenges token menu to sort correctly by rarity under the Identity Customization menu when using filters

Updated the Challenges title menu to sort correctly by time earned under the Identity Customization menu when using filters

Skins

The Bewitching skinline composed of Bewitching Batnivia, Bewitching Cassiopeia, Bewitching LeBlanc, Bewitching Neeko, and Bewitching Senna will all be available on October 20, 2022.