League of Legends: Bewitching Skins and Three Honors Malzahar!

Bewitching skins for Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko, and Senna hit the Rift, plus Three Honors Malzahar for honorable players this season.

Bewitching Batnivia

1350 RP

“Enchanted by Leblanc herself, Batnivia flies along with a coven of witches, shrouding the night sky in darkness and chaos. Though she was once an ordinary bat, Leblanc sensed the spirit of the season in her; now she helps to spread terror to the children below and glee to the partygoers who follow her flight.”

The Anivia skin for this skinline, named Bewitching Batnivia, shares her splash art with Bewitching Senna. Batnivia dons emerald gems inlaid her dark wings, and bat-like features replace her usual avian ones. Weirdly, she wears a witch hat, but this becomes less weird in-game.

The point on the hat that Bewitching Batnivia wears is there to replace the point on her beak, keeping her silhouette identical. The skinline plays around the pink and green palette, which is evident on Batnivia’s normal attacks, E, and R effects. The Q launches a cute jack-o-lantern with an aura to indicate the range. The wall from W is composed of cracked tombstones with a haunting green aura.

Post-PBE update:

Bewitching Batnivia head size has been adjusted to more closely represent the proportions of a typical bat.

Bewitching Cassiopeia

1350 RP

“Cassiopeia found herself on the receiving end of a potion gone wrong when a venomous viper slithered into her bubbling cauldron. No longer able to ride her broom, she skulks about the party, hoping to catch the eyes of unsuspecting socialites. With the tail of a snake came… its appetite.”

Bewitching Cassiopeia in her splash art is simple: she stands in the middle of a crowd with all sorts of mist coming off of her, denoting her poisonous nature. Honestly, it’s hard to tell that this is a Cass skin, but once you notice her tail from which the jack-o-lantern is coming from, it all falls into place.

Bewitching Cassiopeia does not stray far from the thematic: jack-o-lanterns appear whenever Q is cast, W causes a pool of blue-green liquid to appear on the floor, and E has the pink and green particles. Despite being a short animation, her ultimate is pretty cool with all of the “spirits” in the middle of the violet cone.

Post-PBE update:

We’ve pump up the volume of SFX assets on the R so that it sounds more impactful and stands out more in the mix

Fang VFX that indicates poison was adjusted to be more unique

Bewitching LeBlanc

1350 RP

“Everyone shares spooky stories of Leblanc, the host of this year’s celebration! It’s said she delights in causing misery; she can turn any Jack-o’-lantern’s smile upside down. But there’s a softer side to her as well, one she tries to keep hidden, even from herself.”

Unlike Cassiopeia, Bewitching LeBlanc is identifiable from the start. The marking on her eyes and her hair plus the scepter tells people “This is a LeBlanc skin!” Her cape and collar are now two sets of wings, and her scepter also got some matching upgrades.

In-game, her color actually looks a little like Morgana’s base skin. The only difference is that LeBlanc’s carrying a shiny wand. The Sigil from Q is a lit candle that appears on top of enemies. Oh, and the candle also have wings sprouting off it. When Mimic-ed, the candle is purple with green fire instead of pink with red fire. W is the same – the spot from where it was cast is marked by four candles and is primarily pink, while green when Mimic-ed. Her chain looks more like a channel, following the color palette of her other skills.

Post-PBE update:

Fixed an issue with the Q and RQ projectile when it initially spawns.

Bewitching Neeko

1350 RP

“Neeko never remembers to buy a costume for the yearly festivities. Her delightful disguises come courtesy of her transfigurative talents and shapeshifting spells. Wait… are there two Nidalees at this party? Nope. That’s just Neeko, pulling one of her classic pranks.”

Bewitching Neeko looks to be running away from trouble and a horde of jack-o-lanterns in her splash art. Her hair and fur are yellow-orange, and her cute little ears are popping out of her specially-made hat holes. She also seems to be chasing a frogt, visible in the lower left of the splash.

The same jack-o-lanterns are what she throws and bounces for her Q, exploding in a myriad of colors per bounce. E is green and pink, and the first root has the same color. Extended roots have an extra red hue in them instead of pink. The R is a beautiful explosion of colors, eventually ending in a sinister face centered at Neeko.

Post-PBE update:

We’ve adjusted her tail to be less spiky, but we still wanted to keep her looking like a scruffy kitty

We’ve added a little bit more orange into the tail to match the splash

Q VFX and timing was adjusted for more clarity

Bats added to W trail

Ultimate Texture Resolution increased to avoid pixelation on the face and edge

We had to remove the tattoos and replaced it with a glowing teal rolling effect to fix an issue with tattoos not working on all champion clones

Q, E, and R volume was increased and made to feel more impactful

Changed R to make it sound more like the Bewitching thematic

Bewitching Senna

1350 RP

“When she was just a young witch, a warlock bound Senna’s soul to a tome of spells, hoping to rid himself of her rising power. But her time spent disembodied only made her stronger. While others party, the overly serious Senna searches for ghouls and ghosts, planning to send them to the grave… again.”

Bewitching Senna shares her splash art with Bewitching Batnivia. She is sat atop her railgun, which now resembles the head of a massive… thing. She’s wearing the full witch costume, her cape replaced by a thin wing.

The souls of Bewitching Senna are pumpkins, which are adorable to see on the map. All of her abilities follow the Bewitching palette of green and purple. Enemies rooted by W have bats flying around them, and E have subtle bubbles inside of the mist.

Post-PBE update:

Bewitching Senna’s Black Mist (E) SFX are “spookier”!

The SFX for Bewitching Senna’s Piercing Darkness (Q), Dawning Shadow (R), and her AA has been adjusted to provide more audible impact on-hit.

The Absolution (P) VFX trail has been adjusted. It’s beginning and end have a more apparent fade.

Her Taunt (Ctrl+2) VFX have also been updated/customized.

Three Honors Malzahar

Honor 5 Reward

“As the Order of Solace’s leader, Malzahar wants to extend a gentle, guiding hand to all. It was only by following the tenets of the Three Honors that he was able to escape from a pit of cynicsim, and while apathy may reign supreme, Malzahar will do whatever it takes to build a better world.”

Three Honors Malzahar looks ascended in all senses of the word. He strikes a pose in the middle of an awed crowd, with a bright aura behind him. His mechanical “voidlings” are also visible in the splash art, one even too close for comfort in the bottom right of the art.

Three Honors Malzahar emanates a “futuristic nature” vibe, with themes of flowers and circuitry both frequent throughout particles and effects. The mark on E appears as gold and pink leaves on the target, matching the color of the voidlings. The area on the R is subtle, now reduced to pink markings on the floor with gold orbs. The channel, however, is anything but. The bright-colored circuit textured channel is hard to miss and adds a nice finishing touch to the skin.

Bewitching Batnivia, Cassiopeia, Senna, Neeko, and LeBlanc are now on live servers after League of Legends Patch 12.20.