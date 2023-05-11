League of Legends Patch 13.10 is on its way bringing a lot of major changes and reworks to Mythic items as well as updates for Ivern’s rework. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming patch for League of Legends.

In the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.10, this will be one of the biggest patch in League of Legends history since the release of Season 13 and the focus for this one is mostly items. Several items including Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge, and Navori Quickblades are being moved to the Mythic slot, while both Immortal Shieldbow and Kraken Slayer are going to just be Legendaries. Most ADCs will then have changes because of the reworks. These are the main highlights of League of Legends patch 13.10. The League of Legends patch 13.10 will also be introducing nostalgic items such as Statikk Shiv and a revamped Athene’s Unholy Grail mythic for supports.

Ivern’s rework was also set to receive his mid-scope update in Patch 13.11 but will be further delayed due to community backlash. We’ll just have to waith for further details in Ivern’s update.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 will go live on May 17, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule so there will be a few hours of downtime when the patch begins.

Here’s a list of all the changes to come in Patch 13.10.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes

Champions

Akshan

Passive: Dirty Fighting

Damage scaling adjusted: now scales with 60% AP

Q: Avengerang

Movement speed adjusted: now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Kalista

E: Rend

Damage adjusted: now scales with 20% AP for first hit and subsequent spears

Slow adjusted: now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Kindred

W: Wolf’s Frenzy

Damage adjusted: now scales with 20% AP

E: Mounting Dread

Slow adjusted: now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Vayne

Q: Tumble

Damage adjusted: now scales with 50% AP

Items

Support Items

Chalice of Blessing – 950 Gold Component

Grants 200 Health + 75% Base Mana Regen

Passive – Harmony: Gain 25% Base Health Regeneration for every additional 25% Base Mana Regeneration.

Builds from Ruby Crystal + Faerie Charm + 300 Gold

Lifewell Pendant – 1050 Gold Component

Grants 150 Health + 20 Armor + 100% Base Health Regen

Builds from Ruby Crystal and Cloth Armor + 350 Gold

Echoes of Helia – 2300 Gold Mythic Item

New Support Mythic

Grants 30 Ability Power + 200 Health + 15 Ability Haste + 125% Base Mana Regen

Builds from Chalice of Blessing and Bandleglass Mirror + 400 Gold

Soul Siphon: Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 2. Healing or shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 40 – 120 (based on Ally’s level) Health and deals 40 – 210 (based on Ally’s level) per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Dissonance: Gain 3 Ability Power per 25% Base Mana Regeneration.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 ability haste.

Locket of the Iron Solari – 2300 Gold Mythic Item

200 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

150% Base Health Regen

Builds from Lifewell Pendant + Null-Magic Mantle + 800 Gold

Active – Devotion: Grant nearby allies a 200 – 360 (based on ally level) Shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds (90 second cooldown).

Consecrate: Grant all nearby allied champions 3 Armor and Magic Resist.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 2 Armor and Magic Resist increase to Consecrate.

Evenshroud – 2300 Gold Mythic Item

200 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

150% Base Health Regen

Builds from Lifewell Pendant + Null-Magic Mantle + 800 Gold

Coruscation: After Immobilizing champions or being Immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemy champions to take 10% increased damage for 5 seconds.

Mythic Passive: Grant all other Legendary Items 5 Armor and Magic Resist.

Moonstone Renewer – 2300 Gold Mythic Item

35 Ability Power

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

100% Base Mana Regen

Starlit Grace: Healing or shielding an ally chains to the nearest ally champion (excluding yourself) healing or shielding them of the original amount.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 ability haste.

Radiant Virtue – 2700 Gold Mythic Item

350 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

Guiding Light: Upon casting your Ultimate you Transcend, increasing your Max Health by 12.5% for 9s. While Transcended, you and allies within 1200 range of you heal for 10% of your max health over the duration.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 75 health.

Imperial Mandate – 2300 Gold Legendary Item

55 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

100% Base Mana Regen

Coordinated Fire: Abilities that Slow or Immobilize a champion deal bonus magic damage and marks them for 4 seconds. Ally champion damage detonates the mark, dealing additional magic damage and granting you both 20% move speed for 2 seconds

Staff of Flowing Water – 2100 Gold Legendary Item

35 Ability Power

8% Heal and Shield Power

75% Base Mana Regen

5% Movement Speed

Rapids: Healing or Shielding another ally grants you both 35 – 55 Ability Power (based on ally level) and 20 Ability Haste for 4 seconds.

Ardent Censer – 2100 Gold Legendary Item

35 Ability Power

8% Heal and Shield Power

75% Base Mana regen

5% Movement Speed

Sanctify: Healing or Shield another ally enhances you both for 6 seconds, granting your Attacks 15 – 30% Attack Speed and 15 – 30 magic damage (based on ally level) on hit.

Zeke’s Convergence – 2200 Gold Legendary Item

350 Health

25 Armor

20 Ability haste

125% Base Health Regen

Active – Conduit: Designate an Accomplice (60 second cooldown). Convergence: For 8 seconds after you Immobilize an enemy, your Accomplice’s Attacks (On Hit) and Ability hits apply an additional (30 – 70 (based on level) + 1.5% max health + 7.5% ability) power magic damage to that enemy.



Knight’s Vow – 2200 Gold Legendary Item

350 Health

25 Armor

20 Ability Haste

125% Base Health Regen

Active – Pledge: Designate an ally who is Worthy (60 second cooldown) Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of premitigation damage they take to you and heal for 10% of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%.



Watchful Wardstone – 1100 Gold Legendary Item

Can only be purchased after completing the Support Quest.

150 Health

10 Ability Haste

50% Mana Regen

Arcane Cache: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

Blessing of Ixtal: Grants an 8% increase to Ability Power, Ability Haste, bonus Attack Damage, and bonus Health.

Vigilant Wardstone – 2300 Gold Legendary Item

Can only be purchased after completing the Support Quest.

250 Health

10 Ability Haste

50% Base Mana Regen

Arcane Cache: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

Chosen of Ixtal: Grants a 20% increase to Ability Power, Ability Haste, bonus Attack Damage, and bonus Health.

Assassin Items

Youmuu’s Ghostblade – 3100 Gold Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Active – Wraith Step: Gain 25% Movement Speed and Ghosting for 6 seconds (45-second cooldown) During this time, you generate stacks 2 times faster.

Haunt: Gain up to 100 Spectral Shards while moving. Gain up to 50 Movement Speed out of champion-based combat based on the number of Spectral Shards. While at max shards, gain 10 – 20 Lethality (based on champion Level). Shards will reset 4 seconds after dealing damage to an enemy champion.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 8 Attack Damage.

Duskblade of Draktharr – 3100 Gold Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Nightstalker: Your Abilities deal up to an additional 15% damage based on the target’s missing health. When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, you become Untargetable from non-structures for 1.5 seconds (10-second cooldown).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste and 5 Movement Speed.

Prowler’s Claw – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability haste

Sandstrike: After dashing, blinking or exiting Stealth, your next attack on a champion deals additional physical damage (5-second cooldown). If dealt by a Melee champion this attack slow Slows the target by 99% for 0.5s

ADC Items

Guinsoo’s Rageblade – 3200 Gold Mythic Item

30 Attack Damage

30 Ability Power

25% Attack Speed

Wrath: Attacks apply 30 magic damage On Hit. Your Critical Strike Chance is converted into up to 200 more.

Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a max of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effect twice

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5% armor penetration and 6% magic penetration

Infinity Edge – 3400 Gold Mythic Item

70 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

35% Increased Critical Strike Damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 AD

Navori Quickblades – 3400 Gold Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

20 Ability Haste

Transcendence: Your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown

Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on Critical Strike Chance

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste

Galeforce – 3400 Gold Mythic Item

55 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Move Speed

Active – Cloudburst: Dash in a target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest health enemy near your destination, prioritizing champions. Deals physical damage, increased against low health targets by up to 60%

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 AD

Statikk Shiv – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

45 Attack Damage

25% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack

Electroshock: Your Energized Attack fires chain lightning hitting 6 – 12 targets (based on level), lightning deals magic damage to all targets (increased against minions).

Immortal Shieldbow – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

50 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Live Steal

Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a shield for 3 seconds and gain 30% attack speed for 8 seconds (90-second cooldown)

Kraken Slayer – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

40 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Bring it Down: Every third attack applies bonus magic damage. Additional triggers on the same target within 6s increase this damage by 50%

Rapid Firecannon – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

30 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Move Speed

Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack

Sharpshooter: Your Energized Attack applies bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus attack range

Stormrazor – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack

Bolt: Your Energized attack applies bonus magic damage and grants 45% move speed for 1 second

Bloodthirster – 3200 Gold Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

18% Life Steal

Engorge: While above 50% Health, gain additional attack damage (based on level).

Lord Dominik’s Regards – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

35 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

30% Armor Penetration

Giant Slayer: Deal up to 25% bonus physical and magic damage against champions with greater max health than you

Runaan’s Hurricane – 2800 Gold Legendary Item

40% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Movement Speed

Peck: Attacks apply 30 magic damage On-Hit

Wind’s Fury: When attacking, bolts are fired at up to 2 enemies near the target, each dealing 50% physical damage. Bolts apply On-Hit effects and can Critically Strike.

The Collector – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

18 Lethality

Death and Taxes: Dealing Damage that would leave an enemy champion below 5% health executes them. Champion kills grant an additional 25 gold.

Phantom Dancer – 2800 Legendary Item

20 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Movement Speed

Spectral Waltz: Attacks grant Ghosting and 7% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. Attacking 4 times causes Spectral Waltz to grant an additional 30% Attack Speed.

Mercurial Scimitar – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

40 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

50 Magic Resist

Active – Quicksilver: Remove all crowd control debuffs (excluding Airborne) and also gain 50% Movement Speed for 1.5 seconds (90 second cooldown).

Mortal Reminder – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

40 Attack Damage

30% Armor Penetration

20% Critical Strike Chance

Sepsis: Dealing physical damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 3 seconds.

Recurve Bow – 700 Gold Component

15% Attack Speed

Steel tipped: Attacks apply 15 Magic Damage On-Hit

Zeal – 1050 Gold Component

Attack speed reduced: 18% >>> 15%

Movement speed reduced: 7% >>> 3%

Kircheis Shard – 700 Gold Component

15 Attack Damage

Energized: Moving or Attacking will generate an Energized attack.

Jolt: Energized Attacks gain an additional 60 magic damage.

Fighter Items

Divine Sunderer – 3300 Gold Mythic Item

40 Attack Damage

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with additional target max health physical damage. If the target is a champion, also heal for 55% of pre-mitigation damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 3% armor penetration and 3% magic penetration

Trinity Force – 3133 Gold Mythic Item

40 Attack Damage

35% Attack Speed

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

Threefold Strike: Attacks grant 20 Move Speed for 5 seconds. If the target is a champion or structure gain % base Attack damage for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times

Spellblade: After using an Ability your next Attack is enhanced with additional physical damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 3 Attack Damage, Ability Haste and Movement Speed

Goredrinker – 3200 Gold Mythic Item

55 Attack Damage

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

8% Omnivamp

Active – Thirsting Slash: Deal physical damage to nearby enemies. Restore missing health for each champion hit

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 75 health and 3 Ability Haste

Stridebreaker – 3300 Gold Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

Active – Halting Slash: Deal physical damage to nearby enemies, slowing them by 40% for 3 seconds. Can be cast while moving

Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage grants 20 movement speed for 3 seconds

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 2% move speed

Hullbreaker – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

60 Attack Damage

400 Health

150% Base Health Regen

5% Move Speed

Boarding Party: While no allied champions are nearby you gain armor and magic resist and attack deal 20% increased damage to towers. Nearby large minions gain armor and magic resist and 200% increased damage to towers

Maw of Malmortius – 2800 Gold Legendary Item

65 Attack Damage

50 Magic Resist

Lifeline: Upon taking magic damage that would reduce Health below 30%, gain a magic damage Shield for 2.5 seconds (90 second cooldown). When Lifeline triggers, gain 12% Lifesteal until the end of combat.

Sterak’s Gage – 3100 Gold Legendary Item

400 Health

The Claws that Catch: Gain 50% base damage as Bonus Attack Damage

Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30% gain a bonus health shied decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 25% size and 30% tenacity for 8 seconds

Tank Items

Abyssal Mask – 2400 Gold Legendary Item

300 Health

60 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resistance. For each Cursed enemy gain 9 Magic Resist

Force of Nature – 3000 Gold Legendary Item

400 Health

60 Magic Resist

5% Move Speed

Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks

Dissipate: While at 10 stacks of Steadfast, gain 30 Magic Resist and 10% increased move speed

System

Minions

Except for the first spawn of minions, Mid lane minions will meet at the same time as side lanes (side lane minions sped up)

Minions that have targeted an enemy tower will ignore “call for help” signals to target enemy champions.

Unleashed Teleport

Upgrade Time decreased: 14 minutes >>> 10 minutes

Turrets

Plate Rushdown Resistances (20 seconds after taking a plate) : 0-180 (based on the number of champions) >>> 45-225 (based on the number of champions)

Homeguards

Normal Homeguard Start Time decreased: 20 minutes >>> 14 minutes

Fountain

Mana Regen Per 0.255 Tick increased: 2.1% Max Mana >>> 3.1% Max Mana

Jungle Plants

Blast Cone (over the river walls) Initial Respawn increased: 5:00 – 5:30 >>> 9:00 – 9:30

That is all for the patch 13.10 notes of League of Legends. Here is a further breakdown of all the Items based on role:

