Check out the changes to Support, Mage, Fighter, and Tank Items in League of Legends Patch 13.10.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 is scheduled for May 17th, 2023.

Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison outlined these changes and provided some context.

“We’d like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content,” said Riot Phroxzon.

“We want to find the best balance between ensuring Split 1 is in a balanced state for end of split climbs and Summer Split & Worlds are in a balanced state for Pro. This led us to decide that 13.10 would be the best patch to deliver Midseason.”

Support Items

New Item Echoes of Helia (Mythic)

30 AP

200 HP

15 AH

125% base mana regeneration

Soul Siphon : Damaging an enemy champion with a basic attack or ability damage grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 2. Healing or shielding an allied champion (excluding yourself) consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20-100 (based on ally level) HP and deals 30-200 (based on ally level) magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

: Damaging an enemy champion with a basic attack or ability damage grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 2. Healing or shielding an allied champion (excluding yourself) consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20-100 (based on ally level) HP and deals 30-200 (based on ally level) magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion. Dissonance: Gain 3 AP for every additional 25% base mana regeneration.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 AH.

“If you listen closely, you can still hear the bustle of the city over the screams.”

Build Path: Chalice of Blessing, Bandleglass Mirror, 400 gold. 2300 total cost.

Ornn Masterwork Item: Cry of the Shrieking City

60 AP, 300 HP, 20 AH, 225% base mana regeneration.

Lifewell Pendant (Epic)

150 HP

25 Armor

5 AH

Build Path: Ruby Crystal, Cloth Armor, 350 gold. 1050 total cost.

Chalice of Blessing (Epic)

200 HP

50% base mana regeneration

Passive – Harmony: Gain 25% base HP regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration.

Build Path: Ruby Crystal, Faerie Charm, 300 gold. 950 total cost.

Moonstone Renewer (Mythic)

35 AP

200 HP

20 AH

100% base mana regeneration

Starlit Grace : Healing or shielding an allied champion chains the effect to the nearest ally (excluding yourself), granting them 20-35% (based on ally’s level) of the heal or 30-40% (based on ally’s level) of the shield. If no other allies are nearby, grant the same target an additional 15-25% (based on ally’s level) of the heal or 20-30% (based on ally’s level) of the shield.

: Healing or shielding an allied champion chains the effect to the nearest ally (excluding yourself), granting them 20-35% (based on ally’s level) of the heal or 30-40% (based on ally’s level) of the shield. If no other allies are nearby, grant the same target an additional 15-25% (based on ally’s level) of the heal or 20-30% (based on ally’s level) of the shield. Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 AH.

Build Path: Kindlegem, Bandleglass Mirror, 550 gold. 2300 total cost.

Masterwork Item: Starcaster

65 AP, 300 HP, 25 AH, 200% base mana regeneration

Shurelya’s Battlesong (Mythic)

AP reduced 40 >>> 35

Motivate bonus movement speed reduced 25% >>> 20%

Total cost reduced 2500 >>> 2300 gold

Shurelya’s Requiem Masterwork item AP reduced 70 >>> 65

Evenshroud (Mythic)

Build Path: Kindlegem, Aegis of the Legion, 500 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant, Null-Magic Mantle, 800 gold.

Total cost reduced 2500 >>> 2300 gold

Locket of the Iron Solari (Mythic)

Devotion shield increased 180-330 >>> 200-360 (based on target’s level)

Build Path: Kindlegem, Aegis of the Legion, 500 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant, Null-Magic Mantle, 800 gold.

Total cost reduced 2500 >>> 2300 gold

Imperial Mandate (Legendary)

55 AP

20 AH

100% base mana regeneration

Coordinated Fire: Abilities that slow or immobilize enemy champions deal 35-75 (based on level) bonus magic damage and mark them for 4 seconds. Allied champions that damage marked enemies consume the mark to deal 70-150 (based on ally’s level) bonus magic damage and grant you and the triggering ally 20% bonus movement speed for 2 seconds (6 second cooldown per champion, starts upon mark application).

Build Path: Fiendish Codex, Bandleglass Mirror, 450 gold. 2300 total cost.

Ardent Censer (Legendary)

35 AP

8% Heal and Shield Power

75% base mana regeneration

5% Move Speed

Sanctify: Healing or shielding allied champions (excluding yourself) enhances you and them for 6 seconds, granting 15-30% (based on target’s level) bonus attack speed and 15-30 (based on target’s level) bonus magic damage on-hit on basic attacks.

Builds Path: Aether Wisp, Forbidden Idol, 450 gold. 2100 total cost.

Staff of Flowing Water (Legendary)

35 AP

8% Heal and Shield Power

75% base mana regeneration

5% Move Speed

Rapids: Healing or shielding allied champions (excluding yourself) grants you and them 30-45 (based on target’s level) AP and 20 AH for 4 seconds.

Build Path: Aether Wisp, Forbidden Idol, 450 gold. 2100 total cost.

Mikael’s Blessing (Legendary)

250 HP

15% Heal and Shield Power

100% base mana regeneration

Harmony : Gain 25% base HP regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration.

: Gain 25% base HP regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration. Purify: Remove all crowd control debuffs (except Airborne, Blind, Disarm, Ground, Nearsight, and Suppression) from yourself or the target allied champion and heal the target for 100-180 (based on target’s level) (120 second cooldown; 650 range).

Build Path: Chalice of Blessing, Forbidden Idol, 550 gold. 2300 total cost.

Redemption (Legendary)

250 HP

15% Heal and Shield Power

100% base mana regeneration

Harmony: Gain 25% base HP regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration.

Intervention: Call upon a beam of light to strike upon the target location after 2.5 seconds, granting sight of the area for the duration. Allies within the area are healed for 200-400 (based on target’s level), while enemy champions within take 10% of target’s maximum HP as true damage. Can be used while dead. (90 second cooldown; 5500 range).

Build Path: Chalice of Blessing, Forbidden Idol, 550 gold. 2300 total cost.

Chemtech Putrifier (Legendary)

AP reduced 40 >>> 35

Base mana regeneration reduced 100% >>> 75%

Heal and shield power reduced 10% >>> 8%

Total cost reduced 2300 >>> 2100 gold

Knight’s Vow (Legendary)

Armor added 0 >>> 25

Base HP regeneration removed 200% >>> 0%

HP reduced 400 >>> 350

Sacrifice heal of ally’s damage dealt increased 7% >>> 10%

Build path changed Crystalline Bracer + Rejuvenation Bead + Kindlegem + 400 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant + Kindlegem + 350 gold.

Total cost reduced 2300 >>> 2200 gold

Zeke’s Convergence (Legendary)

Armor increased 35 >>> 45

AH reduced 20 >>> 15

HP reduced 250 >>> 200

Build Path: Lifewell Pendant, Glacial Buckler, 250 gold. Total cost 2200.

Vigilant Wardstone (Legendary)

10 AP

250 HP

50% base mana regeneration

Arcane Cache : This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards. Behold : Increase your Stealth Ward, Totem Ward, and Control Ward caps by 1.

: Increase your Stealth Ward, Totem Ward, and Control Ward caps by 1. Blessings of Ixtal : Increases bonus AD, bonus HP, AP, and AH by 20%.

: Increases bonus AD, bonus HP, AP, and AH by 20%. Can only be purchased after completing a support quest.

Build Path: Watchful Wardstone, 1200 gold. 2300 total cost.

Watchful Wardstone (Epic)

10 AP

150 HP

50% base mana regeneration

Arcane Cache : This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards. Blessings of Ixtal : Increases bonus AD, bonus HP, AP, and AH by 8%.

: Increases bonus AD, bonus HP, AP, and AH by 8%. Can only be purchased after completing a support quest.

1100 total cost.

Mage Items

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Magical Opus AP increased 35% >>> 40%

Lost Chapter

Build path changed: Amplifying Tome + Sapphire Crystal + Amplifying Tome + 80 gold >>> Amplifying Tome + Sapphire Crystal + 315 gold

Total cost reduced: 1300 >>> 1100 gold.

Tank Items

Abyssal Mask

HP reduced 550 >>> 300

Magic resistance increased 40 >>> 60

Mana removed 300 >>> 0

Build path changed Catalyst of Aeons + Spectre’s Cowl + 450 gold >>> Kindlegem + Negatron Cloak + 700 gold.

Total cost reduced 3000 >>> 2400 gold

Eternity passive removed

Fimbulwinter

no longer consumes 3% current mana to activate shield.

Force of Nature

HP increased 350 >>> 400

Magic resistance reduced 70 >>> 60

Absorb maximum stacks increased 6 >>> 10

Dissipate changed 25% magic damage reduction >>> 30 bonus magic resistance

Total cost reduced 2900 >>> 2800 gold

Radiant Virtue

HP reduced 400 >>> 350

AH reduced 20 >>> 10

Guiding Light adjustments: Increased max HP ratio reduced 15% >>> 12.5% Heal per tick max HP ratio increased 3% >>> 3.3%

Build path changed Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold >>> Aegis of the Legion + Giant’s Belt + 600 gold

Total cost reduced 3200 >>> 2700 gold

Primordial Dawn Masterwork item nerfs: HP reduced 550 >>> 500 AH reduced 25 >>> 15



Turbo Chemtank

slow increased 40% >>> 50%

Fighter Items

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade adjustments: Damage AD ratio increased 125% >>> 160% base AD Damage enemy maximum HP ratio reduced 6/3% >>> 4/2% (melee/ranged) Healing AD ratio increased 68.75% >>> 88% base AD Healing enemy maximum HP ratio reduced 3.3/1.65% >>> 2.2/1.1% (melee/ranged)



Goredrinker

Mythic passive bonus HP increased 50 >>> 75

Total cost reduced 3300 >>> 3200 gold

Hullbreaker

AD increased 50 >>> 60

Now grants 5% bonus movement speed

Build path changed Pickaxe + Phage + 825 gold >>> Pickaxe + Phage + Winged Moonplate + 225 gold.

Total cost increased 2800 >>> 3000 gold

Maw of Malmortius

Lifeline adjustments: Duration reduced 5 >>> 2.5 seconds Cooldown increased 75 >>> 90 seconds Lifesteal time increased 8 seconds >>> end of combat Total cost reduced 2900 >>> 2800 gold



Sterak’s Gage

Now grants 25% increased size and 30% tenacity for 8 seconds after Lifeline is triggered.

Stridebreaker

AD increased 50 >>> 60

Dreamshatter Masterwork item AD increased 60 >>> 70

Trinity Force

AD increased 35 >>> 40

Attack Speed increased 30% >>> 35%

Threefold Strike duration increased 3 >>> 5 seconds

Infinity Force Masterwork item buffs: AD increased 45 >>> 50 Attack Speed increased 40% >>> 45%



Hearthbound Axe

AD increased 15 >>> 20

Build path changed Dagger + Longsword + 350 gold >>> Longsword + Dagger + Longsword + 100 gold

Total cost increased 1000 >>> 1100 gold

Hexdrinker

Lifeline duration reduced 3 >>> 2.5 seconds

