Check out the changes to Assassin and Marksman Items in the League of Legends Patch 13.10 Preview.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 is scheduled for May 17th, 2023.

Apart from the changes to Assassin and Marksman items, the League of Legends Patch 13.10 Preview also outlines adjustments to Support, Mage, Fighter, and Tank items. On top of that, there are the regular Champion changes as well as adjustments to Game Systems like Minion movement speed, Tower Durability, and more.

Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison outlined these changes and provided some context.

“We’d like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content,” said Riot Phroxzon.

“We want to find the best balance between ensuring Split 1 is in a balanced state for end of split climbs and Summer Split & Worlds are in a balanced state for Pro. This led us to decide that 13.10 would be the best patch to deliver Midseason.”

Assassin Item Adjustments

Youmuu’s Ghostblade (Mythic)

60 AD

18 Lethality

20 AH

Active – Wraith Step : Gain 25% bonus move speed and ghosting for 6 seconds (45 second cooldown). During this time, you generate stacks 2 times faster.

: Gain 25% bonus move speed and ghosting for 6 seconds (45 second cooldown). During this time, you generate stacks 2 times faster. Haunt : While moving, generate 1 Spectral Shard for every 45 units travelled. Gain 1 bonus movement speed while out-of-combat with champions for every 4 Spectral Shards, up to 40 bonus movement speed with 100 Spectral Shards, at which you also gain 8 − 20 (based on level) lethality. Dealing damage to an enemy champion causes Spectral Shards to reset after 3 seconds.

: While moving, generate 1 Spectral Shard for every 45 units travelled. Gain 1 bonus movement speed while out-of-combat with champions for every 4 Spectral Shards, up to 40 bonus movement speed with 100 Spectral Shards, at which you also gain 8 − 20 (based on level) lethality. Dealing damage to an enemy champion causes Spectral Shards to reset after 3 seconds. Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 7 AD.

Build Path: Serrated Dirk, Caufield’s Warhammer, 900 gold. 3100 total cost.

Masterwork Item: Youmuu’s Wake

75 AD, 25 AH, 26 Lethality.

Duskblade of Draktharr (Mythic)

60 AD

18 Lethality

20 AH

Nightstalker : Your abilities deal 0% − 15% (based on target’s missing health) increased damage. Scoring a takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them renders you untargetable to non-structures for 1.5 seconds, which ends prematurely if you perform an action that breaks stealth (10 second cooldown).

: Your abilities deal 0% − 15% (based on target’s missing health) increased damage. Scoring a takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them renders you untargetable to non-structures for 1.5 seconds, which ends prematurely if you perform an action that breaks stealth (10 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 AH and 5 Move Speed.

Build Path: Serrated Dirk, Caufield’s Warhammer, 900 gold. 3100 total cost.

Prowler’s Claw (Legendary)

55 AD

15 Lethality

15 AH

Sandstrike : Using a dash or blink, or exiting from stealth, causes your next basic attack against a champion to deal (Melee 85 / Ranged 65) (+ (Melee 35% / Ranged 25%) bonus AD) bonus physical damage on-hit (5 second cooldown). If dealt by a melee champion, this attack also slows the target by 99% for 0.5 seconds.

: Using a dash or blink, or exiting from stealth, causes your next basic attack against a champion to deal (Melee 85 / Ranged 65) (+ (Melee 35% / Ranged 25%) bonus AD) bonus physical damage on-hit (5 second cooldown). If dealt by a melee champion, this attack also slows the target by 99% for 0.5 seconds. Limited to 1 Prowler’s Claw.

Build Path: Serrated Dirk, Caufield’s Warhammer, 800 gold. 3000 total cost.

Marksman Items

New Item – Statikk Shiv (Legendary)

45 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

25% Attack Speed

Energized : Moving and basic attacking generates Energize stacks, up to 100.

: Moving and basic attacking generates Energize stacks, up to 100. Electroshock: When fully Energized, your next basic attack deals 60-170 (based on level) (+50% AP) bonus magic damage, increased to 220% against minions. Energized attacks bounce to up to 6/9/12 (based on level 1/11/16) targets.

Build Path: Noonquiver, Kircheis Shard, Cloak of Agility, 400 gold. 3000 total cost.

Infinity Edge (Mythic)

70 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

35% Critical Strike Damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 AD.

One cut is all it takes.

Build Path: B.F. Sword, Pickaxe, Cloak of Agility, 625 gold. 3400 total cost.

Masterwork Item: Edge of Finality

95 AD, 20% Critical Strike Chance, 40% Critical Strike Damage.

Navori Quickblades (Mythic)

60 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

20 AH

Transcendence : Your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown.

: Your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown. Impermanence : Your abilities deal (+20% Critical Strike Chance) increased damage.

: Your abilities deal (+20% Critical Strike Chance) increased damage. Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 AH.

“The barest hint of movement, a sharp breadth in, then darkness.” – Kinkou Rite of Passage

Build Path: Caufield’s Warhammer, Pickaxe, Cloak of Agility, 825 gold. 3400 total cost.

Masterwork Item: Flicker

80 AD, 20% Critical Strike Chance, 30 AH

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Mythic)

30 AD

30 AP

25% Attack Speed

Wrath : Attacks apply 30 (+150% Critical Strike Chance) magic damage On-Hit. This damage conversion is affected by Critical Strike damage modifiers and cannot benefit from more than 100% Critical Strike Chance.

: Attacks apply 30 (+150% Critical Strike Chance) magic damage On-Hit. This damage conversion is affected by Critical Strike damage modifiers and cannot benefit from more than 100% Critical Strike Chance. Seething Strike : Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a maximum of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effects twice.

: Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a maximum of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effects twice. Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5% Armor Penetration and 6% Magic Penetration.

When finally the blade dropped from his fingers, anger quenched by a sea of blood, all that was left… was emptiness.

Build Path: Amplifying Tome, Rageknife, Pickaxe, 690 gold. 3200 total cost.

Masterwork Item: Seething Sorrow

40 AD, 50 AP, 35% Attack Speed

Galeforce (Mythic)

55 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

15% Attack Speed

7% Move Speed

Active – Cloudburst: Dash in target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest HP enemy near your destination, prioritizing champions. Deals a total of 150-350 (based on level) (+250% Critical Strike Chance) physical damage, increased against low HP targets by 0-60% (based on 0-75% enemy’s missing HP) (90 second cooldown).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 AD.

Build Path: B.F. Sword, Zeal, Longsword, 650 gold. 3400 total cost.

Masterwork Item: Typhoon

70 AD, 20% Critical Strike Chance, 30% Attack Speed, 10% Move Speed.

Kraken Slayer (Legendary)

40 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

30% Attack Speed

Bring It Down: Basic attacks grant a stack for 3 seconds, up to two stacks. At 2 stacks, the next basic attack consumes all stacks to deal 20 (+60% AD) (+45% AP) bonus magic damage. Consuming stacks on the same target within 6 seconds increases this damage by 50%, up to 100% (max 40 (+120% AD) (+90% AP)).

Build Path: Pickaxe, Recurve Bow, Cloak of Agility, 400 gold. 3000 total cost.

Immortal Shieldbow (Legendary)

50 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Life Steal

Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 50% HP, gain a 215-500 (based on level) shield for 3 seconds and gain 30% Attack Speed for 8 seconds (90 second cooldown).

Build Path: Pickaxe, Vampiric Scepter, Cloak of Agility, 625 gold. 3000 total cost.

Rapid Firecannon (Legendary)

30 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

15% Attack Speed

7% Move Speed

Energized : Moving and basic attacking generates Energize stacks, up to 100.

: Moving and basic attacking generates Energize stacks, up to 100. Sharpshooter: When fully Energized, your next basic attack deals 60-140 (based on level) bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus Attack Range.

Build Path: Longsword, Zeal, Kircheis Shard, 850 gold. 3000 total cost.

Stormrazor (Legendary)

55 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

15% Attack Speed

Energized : Moving and basic attacking generates Energize stacks, up to 100.

: Moving and basic attacking generates Energize stacks, up to 100. Bolt: Your Energized Attack applies 25 (+65% AD) (+50% AP) bonus magic damage and grants 45% bonus move speed for 1 second.

Builds from Noonquiver, Kircheis Shard, Cloak of Agility, 400 gold. 3000 total cost.

Bloodthirster (Legendary)

55 AD

20% Critical Strike Chance

18% Life Steal

Engorge: While above 50% max HP, gain an additional 10-40 (based on level 13-18) AD.

Build Path: B.F. Sword, Vampiric Scepter, Cloak of Agility, 400 gold. 3200 total cost.

Runaan’s Hurricane (Legendary)

40% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Move Speed

Peck : Basic attacks deal 30 bonus magic damage on-hit.

: Basic attacks deal 30 bonus magic damage on-hit. Wind’s Fury: Basic attacks on-attack fire additional bolts at up to 2 enemies in front of you, each dealing 50% AD physical damage. Bolts apply on-hit effects at 100% effectiveness and are affected by critical strike modifiers.

Build Path: Recurve Bow, Zeal, 1000 gold. 2800 total cost.

Phantom Dancer (Legendary)

Attack speed increased 25% >>> 30%

Build Path: Hearthbound Axe, Zeal, 600 gold. 2800 total cost.

Lord Dominik’s Regards (Legendary)

Giant Slayer: Deal up to 25% bonus physical damage >>> 25% bonus physical and magic damage

Mercurial Scimitar (Legendary)

Magic Resistance increased 40 >>> 50

The Collector (Legendary)

Lethality increased 12 >>> 18

Mortal Reminder (Legendary)

AD increased 35 >>> 40

Rageknife (Epic)

25% Attack Speed

Wrath : Basic attacks deal 20 bonus magic damage on-hit.

: Basic attacks deal 20 bonus magic damage on-hit. Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant 5% bonus attack speed per stack, stacking up to 3 times for a total of 15% bonus attack speed.

Build Path: Dagger, Dagger, 600 gold. 1200 total cost.

Recurve Bow (Epic)

Attack Speed reduced 25% >>> 15%

Steeltipped: Damage changed 15 physical damage On-Hit >>> 15 magic damage On-Hit

Build Path: Dagger, 400 gold. 700 total cost.

Kircheis Shard (Epic)

15 AD

Energized : Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack.

: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Jolt: Energized Attacks gain an additional 60 magic damage.

Build Path: Longsword, 350 gold. 700 total cost.

Zeal (Epic)

Attack Speed reduced 18% >>> 15%

Move Speed reduced 7% >>> 5%

Build Path: Dagger, Cloak of Agility, 200 gold. 1100 total cost.

