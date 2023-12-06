Read the League of Legends Update 13.24 Patch notes here, which brings Hwei and the return of Arena in this year's final update.

Hwei, The Visionary

Hwei is being added in this update, and will go live on December 6, 2023 at 21:00 UTC.

With 11 unique abilities, Hwei is easily in the running for League of Legends' most complicated champion ever. His three basic abilities each correspond to a spellbook with its own unique subject, and the next key press would determine which ability he would cast.

Passive – Signature of the Visionary

Hwei marks enemy champions with his signature finishing touch by first damaging them with his abilities. Hitting an enemy with two damage-dealing spells places Hwei’s signature on the ground beneath them. The signature detonates after a short delay, dealing magic damage to all enemies in range.

Q – Subject: Disaster

Hwei paints visions of disaster that deals a large amount of damage to enemies.

QQ – Devastating Fire

Hwei paints a blazing fireball that flies out in the target direction. It explodes on the first enemy hit or at maximum range, dealing magic damage plus percent max health magic damage to all enemies in an area.¨

QW – Severing Bolt

Hwei paints a long-range, devastating bolt at the target location. After a delay, the bolt strikes, dealing magic damage. Immobilized or isolated enemies take increased damage based on missing health.

QE – Molten Fissure

Hwei paints a field of exploding volcanic eruptions, creating lingering lava in its path. Every eruption deals magic damage to enemies hit. Enemies in the lava area are dealt magic damage per second and are slowed.

W – Subject: Serenity

Hwei paints visions of serenity that provides utility for himself and allied champions.

WQ – Fleeting Current

Hwei paints a current of swift waters in a line for a few seconds that grants movement speed to himself and allies.

WW – Pool of Reflection

Hwei forms a protective pool at the target location tht lasts for a few seconds. Allied champions inside the area gain an immediate shield, increasing in value over a few seconds while in the area.

WE – Stirring Lights

Hwei paints three swirling lights that circle him for several seconds. Hwei's next 3 attacks or spells deal bonus magic damage and grant mana on hit.

E – Subject: Torment

Hwei paints visions of torment that control enemies.

EQ – Grim Visage

Hwei launches a terrifying face that strikes the first enemy hit, dealing magic damage and causing them to flee for a brief duration.

EW – Gaze of the Abyss

Hwei paints an abyssal eye at the target location that grants vision and locks onto the nearest visible enemy champion. After a short delay, the eye fires at the locked-on champion, rooting the first enemy in its path for a few seconds and dealing magic damage to them.

EE – Crushing Maw

Hwei paints crushing jaws that deal magic damage to enemies hit and pulls them toward the center, slowing them by a set amount that quickly decays.

R – Spiraling Despair

Hwei launches a vision of pure despair that sticks to an enemy champion for a few seconds. The vision expands and overwhelms all enemies it touches, dealing magic damage per second. Enemies within the zone are afflicted with stacks of Despair over time. Each stack of Despair applies a stacking percent slow. Upon completion, the vision shatters, dealing magic damage.

League of Legends Update 13.24 Patch Notes

There are not a lot of changes in League of Legends Update 13.24 apart from the addition of Hwei and the return of the Arena game mode. There are noticeably no changes to any items, and this can be attributed to the fact that this is the final patch of the season with Preseason 2024, including the new item overhaul, going live on the following update in Patch 14.1 early next year.

League of Legends 13.24 Champion Changes

Azir

W – Arise! Damage: 2-77 (levels 10-18) (+50/65/80/95/110) (+55% AP) >>> 2-77 (levels 10-18) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP)



Braum

Base Stats Base Mana Regeneration: 6 >>> 7

R – Glacial Fissure Minimum Knock Up Duration: 0.3 seconds >>> 0.6 seconds Secondary Target Knock Up Duration: 0.3 seconds >>> 0.6 seconds



Briar

Base Stats Base Armor: 32 >>> 30 Attack Speed Ratio: 0.644 >>> 0.669 (Note: Attack speed at level 1 is unchanged.)

Q – Head Rush Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% bonus AD)

W – Blood Frenzy Bonus Attack Speed: 60/75/90/105/120% >>> 55/70/85/100/115%

E – Chilling Scream Damage Reduction: 40% >>> 35% Healing: 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% of Maximum Health >>> 9/10/11/12/13% of Maximum Health

R – Certain Death Damage: 150/300/450 (+75% bonus AD) (+110% AP) Physical Damage >>> 150/300/450 (+50% bonus AD) (+120% AP) Magic Damage



Galio

Q – Winds of War Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds



Gragas

Passive – Happy Hour Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 12/10/8/6 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16)



Ivern

Base Stats Base Health: 655 >>> 630

E – Triggerseed Slow: 50/55/60/65/70% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%



K'Sante

W – Path Maker Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 >>> 40/45/50/55/60 Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance) (+6/7/8/9/10% target's maximum health) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% AD) (+50% bonus armor) (+50% bonus magic resistance) (+6/7/8/9/10% target's maximum health)



Leona

W – Eclipse Bonus Armor: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% bonus armor) >>> 20/27.5/35/42.5/50 (+20% bonus armor) Bonus Magic Resistance: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% bonus magic resistance) >>> 20/27.5/35/42.5/50 (+20% bonus magic resistance)

R – Solar Flare Damage: 100/175/250 (+80% AP) >>> 150/225/300 (+80% AP)



Lucian

E – Relentless Pursuit Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds >>> 19/17.75/16.5/15.25/14 seconds



Mordekaiser

Q – Obliterate Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+5-139 (based on level)) (+60% AP) >>> 75/95/115/135/155 (+5-139 (based on level)) (+70% AP)

R – Realm of Death Casting Realm of Death will now reveal the target upon starting the cast. This means that walking into a brush while Mordekaiser is casting his R will no longer cancel the spell. Note: The target will not be revealed for the entire duration of the spell, so you can still hide on bush if one comes with you to the Realm.



Qiyana

Base Stats Base Mana: 325 >>> 375 Mana Growth: 50 >>> 60



Talon

Q – Noxian Diplomacy Quality of Life Change: When cast at range, Q will now reset Talon's attack timer. Note: this has been updated to match the functionality of his Q when cast at melee range.



Vel'Koz

W – Void Rift Fixed a bug where the first half of the rift would fizzle if Vel'Koz died directly after casting.

E – Tectonic Disruption Fixed a bug where the spell would fizzle out when V'K flashes or is knocked back at max range. Tectonic Disruption's missile will now spawn at Vel'koz's original location if he flashes or is knocked back during the cast.



Zeri

Base Stats AD Growth: 1.3 >>> 2

W – Ultrashock Laser Damage: 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD) (+25% AP) >>> 30/70/110/150/190 (+130% AD) (+25% AP)



Ranked Season Update

Season 2023 Split 2 ends at 23:59:59 January 9, 2024 according to your regional local time.

Season 2024 Split 1 starts at 12:00:00 January 10, 2024 according to regional local time everywhere except for LA1 and NA1:

LA1 starts at 9am, Jan 10 CST

NA1 starts at 7am, Jan 10 PST

The season transition experience will be similar to what we had in the past: Ranked queues will be disabled for a couple of hours, and will be brought back as soon as 14.1 is up, and a couple of hours after that, Split 1 will be officially launched! The ranked games played during the downtime won't count towards your new season progression.

Arena is Back in League of Legends 13.24!

A huge amount of class and individual champion balance changes.

Hexgates have been added to all four Arenas!

Death is not the end! After a delay, you can revive your dead teammate by standing on their body!

We've removed the Naafiri, Samira, Shaco, Viego, Lux, Evelynn, and Jhin cameos, and we've added Sylas and Thresh cameos!

4 new items!

60 new Augments!

Gameplay Updates

Hexgates

Hexgates have been added to each of the 4 Rings of Wrath. They work just like they do on Hextech Rift and Howling Abyss and have a 7 second cooldown.

Downed State/Reviving

When a champion dies for the first time each round, they become downed for 11-8 seconds (based on round number), after which they become revivable. If an ally stands near a revivable ally for 3 seconds, they are resurrected and healed by their ally for 150+75 per level.

Revive duration is cumulative. If you spend 1 second near your Downed ally, then leave and come back, they will only take 2 seconds to Revive.

Revive duration is cumulative. If you spend 1 second near your Downed ally, then leave and come back, they will only take 2 seconds to Revive. Revive duration is decreased based on the reviver’s Heal/Shield Power, and also decreased based on how much less team health the reviver has than the enemy team.

When you are revived, you become Invulnerable, Untargetable, and unable to attack/cast for 0.75 seconds. You will also gain 30% damage reduction, 75% Move Speed, and 50% Tenacity decaying over 3 seconds (or 2.25 seconds after the invulnerability ends).

In order to revive an ally, the ally must not be reviving with another effect or ability such as Zilean’s R, Zac’s Passive, or Guardian Angel.

Cameos

The following Cameos have been removed: Naafiri. Samira, Shaco, Viego, Lux, Evelynn, and Jhin

The following Cameos have been added: Sylas (At the start of the round, Sylas replaces Summoner Flee with a one-use random Ultimate) and Thresh (Thresh will occasionally throw out a Lantern. The Lantern continuously Shields and can be selected to be pulled to Thresh).

New Items

Sword of the Blossoming Dawn: 40 Ability Power, 200 Health, 15% Heal and Shield Power, 15 Ability Haste. Passive Effervescence: Gain 1.2% Attack Speed for every 1% Heal and Shield Power you have.

Passive Peppermint: On-Hit, heal the lowest health ally champion near you for 15-45 (+10% bonus AD) (+7% AP)

Perplexity: 70 Ability Power, 8% Move Speed, 22% Armor Penetration, 30% Magic Penetration. Passive Giant Slayer: Deal up to 22% bonus damage against champions with greater maximum Health than you.

Hellfire Hatchet: 40 Attack Damage, 12 Lethality, 15% Omnivamp. Passive Char: On-Hit or damaging an enemy with an active ability, heal for 2% of the Target's Current Health and apply 1 stack of Burn that deals 12% bonus AD (+10% AP) (+2% Missing Health) physical damage per second for 4 seconds.

Wordless Promise: 60 Ability Power, 15% Heal and Shield Power, 25 Ability Haste. Active – Promise: Make a Promise to an ally (90 second Cooldown). Passive Promise: Gain 20% of your Promised ally's Ability Power, and grant your Promised ally 20% of your Ability Haste.

Augment Updates

Once two champions possess the same Augment, that Augment is removed from the pool.

60 Augments have been added to the Augment Pool! While we could share them all here, it’s more fun to enjoy exploring and experiencing them live. GLHF!

Queue Changes

Maximum Party Size: 2 players >>> 4 players (Note: when queuing with 3 players the party will be given the option to select who will be matched with a random player.)

Rating Restrictions: Players with a Gladiator rating can only queue with other Gladiator rated players >>> Players with an 8,100 rating or higher can only queue with 1 other player, and players must be within 1,000 rating of one another to queue together

Private Matchmaking: A full party of 8 players can queue together for an unrated game. There are no rating restrictions in private matches.

Rating System Changes

Arena ratings from the initial launch have been reset, and all players will begin in Wood Tier with a 500 rating. Gold Tier Rating: 3200 >>> 3300

Gladiator Tier Rating: 3800 >>> 4000



General Balance Adjustments

Health Bonus for Melee Champions: 200-700 (based on level)

>>> 50-900 (based on level)

>>> 50-900 (based on level) Health Bonus for Ranged Champions: 300-800 (based on level) >>> 150-1150 (based on level)

Resist Bonus for Melee Champions: 4-8 (based on level) ⇒ 8-36 (based on level)

Armor/MR Bonus for Ranged Champions: 2-4 (based on level >>> 2-16 (based on level)

Attack Speed Bonus for Ranged Champions: 20% at all levels >>> Removed

There are lots of Arena-specific balance adjustments for champions which you can view on the official League of Legends Patch 13.24 Notes.