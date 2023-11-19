Hwei might be the most difficult League of Legends champion ever with a total of 11 unique abilities. Read more about Hwei's abilities here.

Hwei, the Visionary, is League of Legends champion number 166. Out of this entire roster, Hwei is an easy contender for the most complicated champion with a total of 11 unique active abilities.

Hwei, the Visionary

“Art, life, death – all I've seen, all made clear.”

A brooding painter, Hwei creates brilliant art to confront Ionia’s criminals and to comfort their victims. Not without his own troubled history, he is haunted by his overflowing imagination and the loss of his island temple, which comes back to him in the form of intense, emotional visions. Hwei shares these visions to ease his troubled self, while treading a path toward the one who both devastated and unlocked his artistic mind—Jhin.

With his paintbrush and palette in hand, Hwei journeys to earn closure or

perhaps, embrace despair.

Hwei will be available on PBE on November 20, 2023 and go live on League of Legends Patch 13.24.

Hwei Abilities

Hwei's kit consists of nine unique basic abilities. Each of them belongs to one of three spellbooks. Cooldowns within each spellbook are shared. The player will have to first select a Spellbook with Q/W/E, then the succeeding button press will indicate which ability Hwei casts.

Here's a handy cheat sheet for Hwei's skills that you can keep on your second monitor while you try to learn the champion. Thanks, Riot Games.

Each of the three Spellbooks champions an artistic subject, which in turn determines the qualities of the abilities within it.

Subject: Disaster focuses on the relentless and destructive forces of nature.

Subject: Serenity provides invigorating and sustaining energy

Subject: Torment boasts powerful crowd control effects.

Passive – Signature of the Visionary

Hwei’s damaging abilities against enemy champions mark them

for a few seconds. Hitting marked enemies with another damaging

ability creates an explosion underneath them, detonating after a

short delay and dealing magic damage to all enemies in range.

QR/WR/ER – Wash brush

Hwei clears his paintbrush and returns to base abilities without

using mana or cooldowns.

Q – Subject: Disaster

Hwei's poke and bread-and-butter damage abilities are mostly under Subject: Disaster. This Spellbook gives off the vibe of an artillery mage, able to deal damage from far away.

QQ – Devastating Fire

Hwei paints a blazing fireball that flies out in the target direction.

It explodes on the first enemy hit or at maximum range, dealing magic damage plus percent max health magic damage to all enemies in an area.

QW – Severing Bolt

Hwei paints a long-range, devastating bolt at the target location. After a delay, the bolt strikes, dealing magic damage.

Immobilized or isolated enemies take increased damage based on missing health.

QE – Molten Fissure

Hwei paints a field of exploding volcanic eruptions, creating lingering lava in its path.

Every eruption deals magic damage to enemies hit. Enemies in the lava area are dealt magic damage per second and are slowed.

W – Subject: Serenity

Subject: Serenity consists of abilities that are supportive in nature.

WQ – Fleeting Current

Hwei paints a current of swift waters in a line for a few seconds that grants movement speed to himself and allies.

WW – Pool of Reflection

Hwei forms a protective pool at the target location that lasts for a few seconds.

Allied champions inside the area gain an immediate shield, increasing in value over a few seconds while in the area.

WE – Stirring Lights

Hwei paints three swirling lights that circle him for several seconds.

Hwei's next 3 attacks or spells deal bonus magic damage and grant mana on hit.

E – Subject: Torment

Subject: Torment could be used to provide crowd control or self-peel.

EQ – Grim Visage

Hwei launches a terrifying face that strikes the first enemy hit, dealing magic damage and causing them to flee for a brief duration.

EW – Gaze of the Abyss

Hwei paints an abyssal eye at the target location that grants vision and locks onto the nearest visible enemy champion.

After a short delay, the eye fires at the locked-on champion, rooting the first enemy in its path for a few seconds and dealing magic damage to them.

EE – Crushing Maw

Hwei paints crushing jaws that deal magic damage to enemies hit and pulls them toward the center, slowing them by a set amount that quickly decays.

R – Spiraling Despair

Hwei launches a vision of pure despair that sticks to an enemy champion for a few seconds. The vision expands and overwhelms all enemies it touches, dealing magic damage per second. Enemies within the zone are afflicted with stacks of Despair over time. Each stack of Despair applies a stacking percent slow. Upon completion, the vision shatters, dealing magic damage.

