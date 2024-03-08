Epic Games' LEGO Fortnite is poised for an extensive update, bringing in new building kit bundles that are set to significantly broaden the creative options available to its player base. Launched last December, LEGO Fortnite has carved out a distinct niche for itself within the broader Fortnite universe, offering an engaging open-world building sandbox experience that has captivated players alongside other modes such as Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival.
Building Beyond Battle Royale With LEGO Fortnite
In this imaginative variant of Fortnite, the game’s beloved characters are reimagined as LEGO Minifigures, creating a gameplay experience that leans more towards relaxed crafting and survival, reminiscent of Minecraft. This mode has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reception, with its player counts surpassing those of the original Fortnite game shortly after release.
Introducing: LEGO Kits!
Want to freshen up your landscape with some new builds? This weekend our first LEGO Kits will arrive in the Item Shop. From Durrr Burger to Beachside Boulevard to Lion Knight's Castle, they're full of beautiful bits to build with! 🛠️
— LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) March 7, 2024
Epic Games has shown a steadfast commitment to enriching the LEGO Fortnite experience, continuously deploying updates that infuse the game with fresh content. These updates have brought fan-favorite Star Wars characters and unique Minifigure costumes into the fold, such as the coveted Spider-Man Zero skin. The LEGO Fortnite community has been instrumental in shaping the direction of the game, offering ideas for new content through surveys. Recent leaks have stirred excitement among the player base with the promise of new enemy types and the potential inclusion of Fortnite's Island Codes feature, which would further expand the game's already vast world.
Version 29.00: Expanding Horizons In LEGO Fortnite
With the release of the LEGO Fortnite Version 29.00 update on March 8, anticipation is at an all-time high. This update is poised to introduce an array of new Minifigure skins and essential bug fixes. However, the centerpiece of this update is the addition of new Kit bundles to the Item Shop, becoming available on March 9. For the first time, players will have access to LEGO Kits inspired by iconic OG Fortnite locations and classic LEGO Building Sets, starting with the Beachside Boulevard and Durrr Burger bundles, and soon after, the Lion Knights' Castle Bundle. These kits, which range in price from 1,900 to 2,500 V-Bucks, will empower players to personalize their worlds with unique buildings and items, thereby enriching the gameplay experience with added depth and variety.
In parallel, the base Fortnite game is launching into a new season inspired by ancient Greek mythology, fueling fan speculation about potential crossovers with iconic franchises such as Disney's Hercules or the classic TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Additionally, the Fortnite roster is set to expand in April with the arrival of Korra from the beloved Last Airbender series.
The introduction of these new Kit bundles in LEGO Fortnite heralds a plethora of creative opportunities for players. Alongside these enhancements, the update will also bring additional Minifigure skins and numerous quality-of-life improvements, further elevating the player experience. As Epic Games continues to develop its dynamic online universe, both LEGO Fortnite and the original Fortnite game are on track to offer a diverse array of fresh experiences and content to players around the globe.
LEGO Fortnite Version 29.00 Full List Of Patch Notes
As players dive into the myriad of enhancements and new features introduced by the LEGO Fortnite Version 29.00 update, the excitement reaches new heights. Below is the full list of patch notes, detailing every tweak, addition, and enhancement that players can look forward to experiencing in this latest iteration.
New LEGO Fortnite Outfits
- Beach Bomber
- Brite Agent
- Burnout
- Chomp Sr
- Hime
- Marshmello
- Maven
- Spider Knight
- Toxic Trooper
- Vertex
New LEGO Fortnite Kits
- Beachside Boulevard Bundle (1,900 V-Bucks) – March 9
-
- LEGO Kit with 7 Builds
- LEGO Kit with 44 Decor items
-
- Durrr Burger Bundle (2,000 V-Bucks) – March 9
-
- LEGO Kit with 3 Builds
- LEGO Kit with 41 Decor items
-
- Lion Knights' Castle Bundle (2,500 V-Bucks) – March 16
- LEGO Kit with 10 Builds
- LEGO Kit with 64 Decor items
Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items are available in your LEGO Fortnite Build Menu after purchase, and require resources to be built in Survival worlds. This content can be placed in:
- Your worlds
- Up to eight of your friends' worlds per week
Major Bug Fixes And Adjustments
Gameplay
- Your constructs are less likely to break unexpectedly. We're continuing to work on this issue, especially when it comes to constructs inside caves.
- Wheel attachments will no longer teleport and damage constructs.
- Players will no longer teleport as a result of getting up from a chair.
- Villagers assigned to the Loom will no longer give incorrect resources.
- Villagers following you can now follow you on stairs!
Stability And Performance
- Crashes are less likely when you're exiting caves.
- General crashes are less likely.
